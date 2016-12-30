Efforts afoot to save judicial officer in maid torture case



Efforts are afoot to cover up the torture case of a 10-year-old maid and to save the skins of a serving judge and his family, Pakistan Today has learnt reliably.

Sources privy to the development told Pakistan Today that the clear contradiction in her statement at police station and the report of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) doctors raised many eyebrows.

She categorically stated in the FIR that wife of Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram has burnt her hand on a stove for losing the broom, while the doctor at PIMS tried to paint a different picture altogether, who said in the report that she received an injury to her eye after falling from stairs, while her hand was burnt accidentally.

So, they said that it strengthened the perception that the minor girl was forced to change the statement to save some powerful allegedly involved in the heinous crime.

Tayyaba was recovered from the home of Additional District and Sessions Judge East Islamabad-IV Raja Khurram located in Sector I-8, Islamabad.

Reportedly, Tayyaba was brutally beaten by the judge after her family could not repay a Rs 6,000 loan. However, Raja Khurram reportedly denied all the charges and claimed he did not do anything.

Talking to Pakistan Today, Dr Naseer, a doctor at PIMS, who prepared the report, stated that girl narrated in presence of police officials that she received an injury to her eye after falling from stairs, while her hand was burnt due to match box.

He said that the report was based on her statement as there was no other such mechanism to establish the factual position either the injuries caused by punching or falling from stairs.

While in an FIR, a copy of which was available with Pakistan Today, Tayyaba said that the wife of Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram has burnt her hand on a stove for losing the broom.

The FIR stated that the judge and his wife had been subjecting the child to torture for the last two years. And in the latest spate of violence, the domestic servant was beaten up for losing a broom.

Earlier in the day, the police grilled the judge in questions for alleged violence on a domestic worker.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice (IHC) Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi took sumo moto notice of the torture case of a minor girl.

The chief justice has directed the IHC registrar to complete inquiry into the incident in two days and present the report before the court.

Meanwhile, the domestic worker was given into state custody, whereabouts of her family are still unknown, and no one from her family has come for her for the last two years.

The girl was taken to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Center for Women (SBBHRCW) and the centre will take care of her medico-legal requirements.

