6TH JCC meeting: CPEC soars to Rs5,700 billion

Pakistan and China have formally approved to include ML-1 Peshawar-Karachi railway line project and some infrastructure projects in the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), jacking up its overall size from $46 billion to $54 billion (approx Rs5,700 billion) as well as establishing eight industrial estates located in all the four provinces and special areas, including Fata, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The decision was taken in the 6th Pakistan-China Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting regarding CPEC held in Beijing.

Both the sides agreed in principle to expand the list of projects for inclusion in the CPEC framework after which the overall size of the CPEC projects might go close to $60 billion but it would take a few more months to meet all the procedural requirements.

They also agreed to form a special group on water storage and consider the Bhasha Dam for which Chinese delegation would visit Pakistan by next month. Both the sides also agreed in principle to include the mass transit system of railways for each province for making it as part of CPEC and now feasibility studies would be made to go ahead with the approval of the Joint Working Group. Both the countries also agreed to include the Orange Line Project and Karachi Circular Railway for inclusion in the CPEC.

The JCC also approved to include three projects of the National Highway Authority (NHA) in the CPEC framework. These include $200 million Khuzdar-Basima Road project, Dera Ismail Khan-Zohb project of western route worth $800 million and a missing section of Thakot-Havelian of the eastern route having length of 136 kilometres.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, while the Chinese delegation was led by Vice Chairman Mr Wang Xiaotao.

In his opening remarks, Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the significance of development projects in Gwadar, making a case for the master city plan and related projects in the city which he said are likely to bring socio-economic stability to Gwadar, according to the CPEC website.

He added that an agreement on 300MW power project has been signed and the project would be started soon

The minister stressed upon timely completion of the Gwader water supply project, hospital and technical institute projects in order to facilitate residents of the area, and appreciated Chinese commitment to supporting the mass transit railway project in the provincial headquarters.

He added that one industrial zone in each province has been identified and selected on the basis of its market attraction and principles of business.

In addition, Minister appreciated the Chinese commitment to help and start the mass transit railway project in the provincial headquarters which will provide great facility to millions of people in Pakistan.

-Chinese authorities approve inclusion of 3 Sindh projects-

Chinese authorities have in principle approved inclusion in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) of three development projects in Sindh including the Karachi Circular Railways, Keti Bandar and Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Sindh CM House said Thursday.

After a presentation by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Shah, the JCC decided to include the projects and asked the Sindh government to present a feasibility report within next three months.

It was expected that the Chinese government would announce financing of $1 billion for the completion of the three projects under the CPEC. The amount was to be spent on the construction of three additional routes related to the western route of the CPEC, according to officials quoted by Dawn earlier.

The Pakistani delegation also included Minister for Railway Khawaja Saad Rafique, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi, Chairman of the Board of Investment Miftah Ismail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafizur Rehman and Minister Industries Punjab Shiekh Allauddin.

