Pakistan stands tall as a shield against terrorism: Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has reiterated that Pakistan serves as a protective shield in the global fight against terrorism and continues to play a critical role in maintaining regional and international security.

Naqvi was speaking in the wake of a devastating suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Islamabad that killed at least 31 people and wounded around 169 others during Friday prayers. The attack, one of the deadliest in the capital in years, has drawn widespread condemnation from around the world.

In separate telephone calls, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and European Commissioner Magnus Brunner strongly condemned the mosque bombing and expressed deep sorrow for the loss of innocent lives. Piantedosi conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Italian government and reaffirmed Italy’s firm stance against terrorism, pledging continued cooperation with Pakistan in countering shared security threats. Brunner also offered sympathy and stressed the need for collective international efforts to confront extremism and violence.

Minister Naqvi thanked both leaders for their messages of support and emphasized the urgency of stronger, coordinated global measures to tackle terrorism. He highlighted Pakistan’s sacrifices in the global war against terror and underlined that terrorism remains a shared challenge requiring unified action.

The Islamabad attack has also triggered intense international reactions, with numerous countries and organisations condemning the violence and expressing solidarity with Pakistan. China’s President Xi Jinping extended condolences and affirmed China’s support in combatting terrorism, while the United Nations Secretary‑General and other global leaders decried the targeting of civilians during worship.

Domestically, Pakistani leaders have vowed to bring those responsible to justice, with authorities arresting four suspects linked to the mosque bombing and alleging involvement of foreign elements in planning and financing the attack.

Amid these developments, Pakistan continues to urge stronger international cooperation and sustained efforts to address the root causes of terrorism and ensure lasting peace.