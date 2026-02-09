‘Basant K Rang Lahore K Sang’: Foreign diplomats, showbiz celebrities flock to Lahore as Basant’s revival lights up historic Delhi Gate

US acting envoy, foreign diplomats join festivities as Delhi Gate hosts vibrant Basant festivities

Showbiz stars laud CM Maryam Nawaz for revival, Rs350m generated as festival boosts local economy

Artists hail Lahore–Basant bond as inseparable, saying cultural heritage showcased on global stage

LAHORE: The revival of Basant once again turned Lahore into a vibrant tapestry of colour, culture and celebration, as the historic Delhi Gate became the focal point of festivities that drew Lahoris, foreign diplomats and leading figures from the entertainment industry.

Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker attended the Basant celebrations at Delhi Gate to experience the festival firsthand. She was warmly received by Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari, while Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and Provincial Minister Sohaib Bharth were also present on the occasion.

The event was further attended by US Deputy Assistant Secretary John Mark, Consul General Stetson Sanders, Sadaf Saad, Political Officer John Skeri and Saad Sarfaraz.

Rang Mahal currently ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyzU90S6op — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 8, 2026

Dressed in a yellow shirt in keeping with the festive spirit, Natalie Baker thanked the Punjab government for allowing the revival of Basant and appreciated the warm hospitality extended to her. She was also treated to traditional Lahori cuisine, adding to the cultural immersion of the occasion.

BCB chief Aminul Islam celebrates Basant in Lahore with PCB – India’s board and the ICC left on the back foot. 🪁

https://t.co/EPg14NrftV — Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi (@MansurQr) February 8, 2026

Prominent showbiz personalities from Karachi and abroad also joined the celebrations, including actors Yasir Hussain, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Adeel, Mohib Mirza, Juggun Kazim, Ali Zarghoon, Faryal Khan, actress Gauhar and actress Aamna. The artists lauded the vibrant atmosphere of the city and expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz for reviving Basant, describing Lahore and the festival as inseparable.

Actor Mikaal Zulfiqar remarked that Lahore had awakened once again in a burst of beautiful colours and expressed happiness over the return of the festival. Actor Adeel said he had become an admirer of Maryam Nawaz, crediting the chief minister entirely for the revival of Basant and noting that the festival generated approximately Rs350 million in revenue.

Actor Yasir Hussain thanked Minister Azma Bokhari for organising a memorable cultural programme, stating that Lahore truly lives up to its reputation as a city of lively and warm-hearted people. Actor Mohib Mirza shared that wherever he travelled in Lahore, he witnessed the colourful excitement and enthusiasm of Basant celebrations.

Throughout the event, local and international guests, along with artists, actively participated in the festivities and reaffirmed their commitment to promoting Lahore’s rich cultural heritage on the global stage, underscoring Basant’s enduring significance as a symbol of the city’s identity and collective joy.