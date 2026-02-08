Terror in Islamabad

The blast in the Khadijtul Kubra imambargah after Friday prayers was horrific enough as it is, with 31 killed in the blast, and dozens injured, of whom some are not expected to survive. But the first takeaway is that the federal capital is not safe. Second, it raises the spectre of sectarian bloodletting, something which had barely been brought under control of late. It also should be noted that the sectarian terrorist menace has not been eliminated. It should not be ignored that the Taliban government in Kabul is ideologically sectarian, and its dispute with Islamabad is due to its insistence on continuing to offer safe havens to a particular group of militants, which has formerly engaged in sectarian violence in the past. It is also worth noting that after the attacks in Balochistan, which were beaten off with heavy losses to both the law enforcing agencies and the militants. That series of attacks was attributed to Baloch separatists, and now it appears that their allies, sectarian terrorists, have joined in. Not only is the alliance confirmed, but it has become clear that the two of them are actively coordinating their actions.

That both actions were supported, and perhaps even planned by India, shows that Pakistan must tread carefully. Of late, Pakistan has offended by refusing to play India in the T20 Cricket World Cup. The amount of bloodshed in Islamabad would seem such outtrades have excessive, except for who have the least acquaintance with India’s track record, especially under the BJP. However, there is no need to seek India’s motives, for that would be to dignify its mindless hatred of Pakistan. It would be helpful if the intelligence outfits kept their ears closer to the ground. It is well nigh impossible for even the Tarlai blast to have occurred without something becoming known of the terrorists’ plans.

While going through the motions, perhaps someone will dust off the National Action Plan, particularly the portions dealing with hate speech. At this juncture, it is of critical importance that there be no sudden outburst of sectarian sentiment. It is unfortunate but true that few such outrages have been punished, and only claims of responsibility have identified the perpetrators. Unless the perpetrators are punished, there will be no stopping more outrages like that at Tarlai taking place.