Govt decides to redesign ‘security architecture’ to guard mineral-rich Balochistan

Authorities plans raising a special force and strengthening intelligence network to safeguard Balochistan and its borders with Iran and Afghanistan amid rising terrorists attacks

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to raise a special force and strengthen its intelligence network to safeguard mineral-rich Balochistan and its borders with Iran and Afghanistan, a provincial official said on Saturday.

The development follows days after Canadian mining giant Barrick Mining Corporation announced it would “immediately” conduct a comprehensive review of all aspects of the multibillion-dollar Reko Diq copper-gold project in Balochistan.

Barrick’s decision came in the wake of coordinated attacks by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) across several districts last Saturday, which left 31 civilians and 17 security personnel dead. Authorities said they had killed 216 militants in subsequent operations.

“In light of the terrorist events, the provincial government, in tandem with security forces, is redesigning the entire security architecture,” Shahid Rind, an aide to Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti for media and political affairs, told Arab News.

“This includes raising a dedicated Frontier Corps for the mineral-rich region and securing both borders with Iran and Afghanistan,” he added.

The Balochistan government also plans to expand its intelligence network and work closely with mining companies operating in the province.

“The Balochistan government is extremely serious about foreign investment in the province and considers Reko Diq as the flag-bearer of foreign investment,” Rind said. “We will do whatever is necessary to maintain that.”

The recent surge in attacks has reportedly alarmed international investors, particularly Barrick, which is developing one of the world’s largest copper and gold mines at Reko Diq.

“As we stated in our public documents, Barrick is undertaking a review of all aspects of the Reko Diq project, including the project’s security arrangements, development timetable, and capital budget,” a Barrick spokesperson told Arab News.

In a Feb. 5 statement issued alongside its fourth-quarter financial results, Barrick said the Reko Diq project “continued to advance site works in Q4, although in light of a recent increase in security incidents, management is currently reviewing all aspects of the project. The review will begin immediately, and an update will be provided once it is completed.”

Barrick owns a 50 percent stake in Reko Diq, alongside three Pakistani federal state-owned enterprises holding 25 percent, with the Balochistan government owning the remaining 25 percent. The project is expected to begin production in 2028 and is central to Pakistan’s strategy for boosting mineral exports and attracting foreign investment to its underdeveloped mining sector.

Despite heightened threats in Balochistan, development linked to the project continues elsewhere in the country. Barrick is preparing to invest in Pakistan’s port infrastructure, including Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Ltd. (PIBT) at Port Qasim in Karachi, which will host dedicated facilities to ship Reko Diq’s output.

Last week, Barrick’s Pakistani subsidiary, Reko Diq Mining Company, signed an export agreement with PIBT to export 800,000 tons of copper and gold concentrate through the terminal in the first phase, doubling the volume in the second phase, according to PIBT officials.

Revived in 2022 after years of legal disputes, the Reko Diq project is hailed by the government as a transformative investment for Balochistan. However, persistent militant activity and rising attacks targeting security forces, state institutions, and infrastructure continue to raise concerns among investors.

The latest wave of separatist attacks, among the deadliest in recent years, has prompted large-scale security operations across the province as authorities continue to hunt for militant facilitators.