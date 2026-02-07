Wheat for all

Food, shelter and clothing are fundamental necessities of human beings. Currently, flour prices in Sindh have been rising due to delayed government action on wheat supply, despite a recent decision in December 2025 to lower the wheat issue price for mills. However, consumers with reports in early January 2026 show increased costs of fine flour and maida, forcing price increases for roti and naan as well, with authorities monitoring the situation but facing challenges in bringing immediate relief to markets.

The Sindh Cabinet’s decision in late 2025 to lower the government’s wheat issue price (9500 to 8000 per 100kg bag) for mills came too late to curb existing price hikes in the open market. According to the Sensitive Price Index for the week ending December 11, the price of 20kg flour bag increased to Rs2,300 to Rs2,500 from Rs2,200 to Rs2,400 a week earlier. The price of a 10kg wheat bag rose to Rs970 from Rs930, while fine flour increased to Rs132 per kg from Rs124.

Even with the government intervention, flour mills, chakkies (grinders) and traders faced high wheat costs, passing them on to consumers. Bottlenecks and logistics challenges have also contributed to overall price surge. The Sindh Government must take strict action against those millers and chakki owners who have increased flour prices, artificially violating the government’s actual price. Even the District Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and Food Inspector don’t take any strict action regardless of complaints. Common people who are surviving on their daily wages are in great trouble, as this is not the only price hike they have to endure the burden of.

RASOOL BAKHSH SHAH

SANGHAR