PMD forecast new spell of rain in Balochistan, upper regions from Feb 8-10

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain, wind and thunderstorms, along with snowfall over hilly areas, across Balochistan and the upper parts of the country from the night of February 08 to February 10, as a westerly wave is expected to enter western regions and move northward.

According to the PMD, widespread rain and thunderstorms with snowfall over hills are likely in several districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chaghi, Noshki, Harnai, Zhob, Kalat, Mastung, Barkhan, Sibi, Loralai, Khuzdar, Kech, Gwadar, Panjgur and Awaran on February 08 and 09.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, similar weather conditions are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan on February 09 and 10, with the possibility of hailstorms at isolated locations.

The PMD said rain and thunderstorms with snowfall over hills may also occur at isolated places in Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khushab, Jhang, Noorpur Thal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot and Narowal from the evening of February 09 to February 10, while Lahore is likely to remain partly cloudy.

In Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, rain and thunderstorms with snowfall are expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar, as well as in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur on February 09 and 10. Hailstorms may occur at isolated places in Kashmir.

For Sindh, the PMD forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather in most districts, with light rain or drizzle accompanied by gusty winds in coastal areas on February 08 and 09.

The PMD warned that snowfall may lead to slippery roads and traffic disruptions in areas including Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Chitral, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Murree, Galiyat, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli. Landslides are also likely in vulnerable parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The tourists have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and remain cautious during the forecast period while concerned authorities have been urged to stay vigilant and take preventive measures to handle any emergency situation.