Pakistani delegation highlights minority inclusion, interfaith harmony at global forums in Washington

LAHORE: A Pakistani delegation underscored the country’s commitment to minority inclusion and interfaith harmony during its participation in major international gatherings held in Washington, DC.

The delegation, led by Senator Khalil Tahir Sandhu and Shahid Rehmat, Executive Director of the Youth Development Foundation, represented Pakistan at the IRF Summit 2026, the Global Faith Forum 2026, and the National Prayer Breakfast.

During the engagements, the Pakistani representatives held meetings with international policymakers, faith leaders and human rights experts to discuss the promotion of freedom of religion or belief, strengthening social cohesion, and addressing the global rise in hate and polarization. The delegation also held discussions at the US State Department and met with a range of international stakeholders.

According to the delegation, meetings were held with Mark Walker, Principal Adviser on Global Religious Freedom at the US State Department; Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President of IFG20; the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief; Ambassador-at-Large Sam Brownback; the State Secretary of Hungary; and Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States. The discussions focused on cooperation in areas such as youth empowerment, digital resilience, inclusive governance, and strengthening partnerships to advance minority rights and interfaith dialogue.

Senator Khalil Tahir Sandhu participated as a featured speaker at a session of the IRF Summit, where he outlined Pakistan’s progress and ongoing efforts to promote minority inclusion and interfaith harmony. Shahid Rehmat led a dialogue session with US civil society representatives at the headquarters of Search for Common Ground, highlighting collaborative approaches to community resilience and the role of youth in peacebuilding.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahid Rehmat said youth-led initiatives in Pakistan were demonstrating the importance of dialogue and inclusion in countering social divisions and building resilient societies. Senator Khalil Tahir Sandhu said Pakistan’s engagement at global forums reflected its commitment to interfaith harmony and to ensuring dignity and equal opportunities for all communities.

The delegation said the engagements were part of broader efforts to project Pakistan’s positive initiatives internationally and to develop partnerships aimed at supporting sustainable peacebuilding. It added that further collaboration with global stakeholders and an expansion of grassroots initiatives promoting mutual understanding were planned.