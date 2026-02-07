India of ‘financing, directing’ terror networks operating from Afghan soil: Naqvi

Interior minister links Islamabad mosque bombing to India-backed networks, saying India gives targets, funds operations in dollars

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday accused India of “financing and directing” terrorist networks operating from Afghan soil, alleging that they were behind Friday’s suicide bombing at an Islamabad mosque that killed 36 worshippers and injured 165 others.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, Naqvi said the attack was “planned, trained, and executed” by Daesh operatives based in Afghanistan, with foreign funding allegedly flowing in “directly in dollars.”

“Let me be very clear: India is funding them….. (India) is giving them their targets. India is planning every step for them,” the interior minister said. “These organizations are on their payroll. The world may remain silent today, but a day will come when every country will acknowledge who is sponsoring this terrorism.”

Major breakthrough in the investigation of the Tarlai Kalan suicide attack. Based on technical and human intelligence, coordinated raids were conducted in Peshawar and Nowshera districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province leading to the arrest of four facilitators, — Ministry of Interior GoP (@MOIofficialGoP) February 7, 2026

Naqvi said Pakistan’s law-enforcement agencies launched immediate counterterrorism operations following the blast and worked through the night. By 3 a.m., he said, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had arrested nearly all individuals linked to the attack.

He confirmed that four facilitators were detained during raids in Peshawar and Nowshera, while the alleged mastermind—an Afghan national affiliated with Daesh—had also been taken into custody. One KP police officer was martyred during the operation.

including the Afghan ISIS mastermind behind the attack. Evidence confirms that planning, training, and indoctrination were carried out in Afghanistan by ISIS. The nexus of terrorism under Afghan Taliban patronage remains a serious threat to regional peace. — Ministry of Interior GoP (@MOIofficialGoP) February 7, 2026

“All planning and training took place in Afghanistan. We now have people in custody who have provided complete details of how the attacker was transported, trained and sent back,” he revealed.

The interior minister maintained that terrorist groups, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Daesh, and other foreign outfits were operating in coordination from Afghan territory. “There are 21 terrorist organizations currently based in Afghanistan. Even the United Nations has reported this,” he said.

During the conduct of these operations, an official of Law Enforcement Agencies embraced martyrdom and four sustained injuries. Our forces remain resolute; further intelligence-based operations are underway. 🇵🇰 — Ministry of Interior GoP (@MOIofficialGoP) February 7, 2026

Naqvi said Pakistan was acting as a “defensive wall” against the spillover of terrorism in the region, warning that any weakening of this barrier would have consequences beyond Pakistan’s borders. “If this wall weakens even slightly, others will feel the pain. Their budget has tripled since May,” he added.

He said the matter would be taken to international forums, adding that the Deputy Prime Minister would be briefed and Pakistan’s diplomatic missions abroad would present detailed briefings to the international community.

Responding to criticism of security agencies, Naqvi said that while isolated attacks occurred, the vast majority were being foiled. “If 100 attacks are being planned, 99 are blocked,” he said.

He urged the public to support security agencies by sharing timely intelligence. “We are in a state of war. When people report suspicious individuals, it activates the entire system,” he said.

The interior minister also accused Indian media of amplifying propaganda by banned militant outfits such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). “The BLA produces high-quality videos, carries out attacks, and those videos immediately appear on Indian television channels. Yet no one questions why,” he remarked.

Naqvi acknowledged resource constraints faced by Pakistan’s security apparatus, saying the available budget was far lower than commonly perceived. “I wish I could meet all the requirements of our security forces. There are small but critical needs that cannot be fulfilled due to financial limitations,” he said.

He further noted that terrorist groups possessed advanced American weapons and technology left behind in Afghanistan, creating a serious security imbalance that Pakistan must urgently address.

Outlining upcoming security upgrades for the federal capital, Naqvi said measures included reinforcement of 93 entry points into Islamabad, enhancements to the city’s smart-security system, and the recruitment of 6,000 new police personnel to address shortages caused by an aging force.

“We will close the gaps, Insha Allah. Pakistan remains safe, and we will continue fighting,” he said, adding that further briefings would be held as investigations progressed.