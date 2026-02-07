Funeral prayers held for Tarlai imambargah martyrs amid tight security

ISLAMABAD: Funeral prayers for the victims of the deadly terrorist attack on an imambargah in Islamabad’s Tarlai area were offered on Saturday amid stringent security arrangements at Imambargah Khadijah al-Kubra and Jamia-e-Sadiq.

The prayers were led by Sheikh Muhammad Shifa Najafi, cleric of Imambargah Jamia-e-Sadiq, and were attended by a large number of mourners, including Inspector General of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi. Imamia Scouts presented a ceremonial salute to the martyrs, while police maintained a heavy presence and enforced strict security measures. All participants were thoroughly searched before being allowed entry into the premises.

Opposition Leader Allama Raja Nasir, former adviser to the prime minister Nadeem Afzal Chan, and several political, religious and social figures were also present. Relatives of the martyrs participated in the prayers amid scenes of grief and sorrow.

Addressing mourners before the funeral, Allama Raja Nasir said the community remained peaceful and united despite the tragedy. “This is not a Sunni-Shia issue. We will never forget this attack on the imambargah,” he said, adding prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

At least 32 people were killed and around 169 others injured when a suicide bomber targeted worshippers during Friday prayers at Imambargah Khadijah al-Kubra on the outskirts of the capital, according to officials and hospital authorities. Explosions and gunfire were reported as congregants gathered for Jumma prayers.

The attack was the deadliest in Islamabad in more than a decade and the most lethal nationwide since the Peshawar mosque bombing in January 2023.

Authorities have identified the attacker as Yasir Khan, a resident of Peshawar, who is believed to have travelled to Afghanistan multiple times and received militant training. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Following the blast, federal and local officials, along with police and rescue teams, rushed to the scene, while hospitals across Islamabad were placed on emergency alert to accommodate the injured.

Political and civilian leaders strongly condemned the attack, terming it a “crime against humanity”, and vowed to bring those responsible to justice. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families.