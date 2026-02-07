Focus on Central Asia

The visits from the Presidents of the two largest of the ex-Soviet Central Asian Republics. President Kassim-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and President Shavikat Mirzayoyev of Uzbekistan, in themselves, were significant in showing outreach to the CARs. Pakistan’s historical relationships with both countries are centuries old, and were symbolized b y the Mughal dynasty, which must be the most famed export of Uzbekistan to India. Uzbek and Kazakh young men aplenty sought their fortunes at the Mughal court, and settled in the Subcontinent, where they provide the ancestors of a large number of people. The establishment of the British Empire in South Asia, and of the Russian Empire over what became the CARs, stopped this intercourse, though trade continued. That ended when the CARs became part of the USSR. It is worth noting that both leaders are successors of the old apparatchiks who were given charge, so both republics are not so closely bound to the USSR.

It was significant that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told President Mirzayoyev that Pakistan would work closely with it on regional connectivity. Though trade with these neighbours is important, with the agreement to increase bilateral trade volume to $ 2 billion with Uzbekistan, and to $1 billion with Kazakhstan, apart from the 30 MoUs with the former and 28 with the latter. Transit is also of vital importance, and the Iranian Chbahar expansion (now in the doldrums after India pulled out) and the development of Gwadar were both aimed at getting sea access for these landlocked countries. Attention must also be paid to the fact that both countries, but especially Kazakhstan, also have extensive trade relations with China. Both countries, as well as Pakistan, are members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and both are part of the Belt and Road initiative, both being developed as important destinations on the New Silk Road..

Another important regional organization is the Economic Cooperation Organization, which was initially formed by Turkiye, Iran and Pakistan to replace the Regional Cooperation for Development. It was expanded in 1992 with the addition of the CARs and Afghanistan. While the two largest CARs have been engaged, it will be useful to extend a hand to the other, smaller, CARs, like Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan. It must also be accepted that these relations take Pakistan closer to the Turkic bloc. That would mean a rollback of the British imperial legacy, and thus is a desideratum.