End gender abuse

It is often said that the civility of a nation is judged by how it treats its women. By this measure, Pakistan presents a disturbing reality. Violence against women or gender-based violence (GBV) remains widespread and normalised despite being prohibited constitutionally, morally and religiously.

Domestic abuse, rape, honour killings and custodial violence continue unabated. On trivial domestic disputes, women are often beaten, and such violence sometimes results in deaths. The Global Gender Gap Report ranks Pakistan at the rock bottom among 148 countries in terms of women’s safety and economic participation. Media reports reveal thousands of cases annually, yet the conviction rate stands at a mere 0.3%, exposing weak enforcement rather than a lack of laws.

Victims often suffer in silence due to family pressure, social stigma and misplaced notions of honour. Many women are forced to reconcile, withdraw complaints or accept injustice to “protect” family reputation, even when their lives are at risk. Domestic violence also leaves long-lasting psychological scars on children who witness such abuse, affecting their mental health, emotional development and future relationships.

The murders of Gulshan Bibi and Quratul Ain Baloch by family members, the killing of 17-year-old social media influencer Sana Yousaf for refusing contact with a suspect, and the Noor Mukadam murder case illustrate this grim reality. The heart-wrenching honour killing of Bano Bibi in Balochistan on the orders of a local jirga, the abduction, rape and torture of 16-year-old Shad Bano Mallah in Sanghar by an influential person, and the alleged custodial gang rape in Jacobabad further highlight the vulnerability of women, particularly when powerful actors exert pressure for out-of-court settlements. Violence against women in Pakistan reflects a failure of implementation, not legislation. The government must enforce laws through police reform, fast-track courts and survivor protection mechanisms. Without accountability, justice and social progress will remain unattainable.

ZEESHAN SOOMRO

LARKANA