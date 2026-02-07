NATIONAL

774th annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar begins in Sehwan

By Staff Correspondent

SEHWAN: The 774th annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) has begun in Sehwan Sharif.

The three-day celebrations will be inaugurated by Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori after some time by visiting the Qalandar shrine. Millions of devotees from all four provinces including Punjab have reached Sehwan.

The streets of Sehwan are filled with the slogans of Damadam Mast Qalandar. The devotees are expressing their devotion and love by visiting the Qalandar shrine with chadars and dhamals.

Water fountains and medical camps have also been set up in Sehwan for the convenience of the devotees. Interesting competitions of the traditional culture of Sindh, Malh Malakhare, will be held this evening.

A grand programme of Sangharan Ji Kachhari will be held at the Shahbaz Auditorium Hall at night. On the occasion, very strict security arrangements have been made, as 6,000 police, 300 Rangers personnel have been deployed. Surveillance of the Qalandar shrine and Sehwan city is also ongoing through CCTV and drone cameras

