US reaffirms support for Pakistan following Balochistan violence

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday voiced support for Pakistan after recent militant attacks in Balochistan, saying it stands steadfast with the country and supports efforts to hold those responsible to account.

In a message shared on X, the US State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs described the incidents as horrific and reiterated solidarity with Pakistan in the aftermath.

The bureau also noted that the Balochistan Liberation Army remains on the US list of designated Foreign Terrorist Organisations. The group, along with its alias Majeed Brigade, was placed on the list by the State Department in August last year under US law governing terrorist designations.

Such designations are made by the secretary of state under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and are intended to restrict material support to listed groups and increase pressure on them to abandon violent activities.

The bureau said the United States supports steps aimed at ensuring accountability for those behind the attacks.

Earlier, Pakistan’s security forces concluded an operation in Balochistan following a series of coordinated assaults reported on January 31. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the clearance operation targeted militant networks operating in different areas of the province.

The military’s media wing said dozens of civilians, including women and children, and members of the security forces lost their lives during the violence. It also reported the recovery of weapons, ammunition and explosives during the operation.

The attacks have also prompted reaction from the United Nations, where officials expressed concern over the situation and emphasised the importance of accountability.