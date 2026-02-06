Tarar says Imran’s ‘detailed’ medical report handed over to family as PTI again moves SC for doctors’ access

Federal Information Minister confirms reports delivered following PMO directives

PIMS ophthalmologist diagnoses right central retinal vein occlusion, procedure completed smoothly

Adiala Jail administration assures ATC medical care for Imran and Bushra Bibi per prison rules

PTI again seeks Supreme Court intervention for access to jailed leader by personal doctors and family

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Friday said that a “detailed” medical report of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan had been handed over to his family, while the Adiala Jail administration informed the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad that Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were receiving medical treatment in accordance with jail rules.

Tarar’s statement on social media platform X came hours after the PTI again approached the Supreme Court (SC), seeking access to Imran’s medical report and visitation rights for his personal doctors and family members.

A letter was written by the Leader of the Opposition to the Prime Minister and PTI Leaders also approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding medical check up of Mr Imran Ahmad Niazi who is serving his sentences in Central Jail Rawalpindi (Adiala) On directions from Prime… — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) February 6, 2026

Minister Tarar noted that National Assembly Opposition Leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai had written to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while PTI leaders had also petitioned the apex court regarding the medical checkup of Imran Ahmad Niazi, who is serving his sentence in Central Jail, Rawalpindi.

“On directions from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), a detailed report was sent by the executive director of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to the superintendent of Central Jail, Rawalpindi (Adiala), and has been handed over to the family,” Tarar said.

According to the report, Dr. Rana Imran Sikander, executive director of PIMS, stated that Imran (age 74) had reported reduced vision in his right eye. A senior ophthalmologist from PIMS conducted a comprehensive eye assessment at Adiala Jail, including slit lamp examination, fundoscopy, intraocular pressure measurements, essential laboratory tests, and Optical Coherence Tomography of the retina.

“The diagnosis of right central retinal vein occlusion was made, and hospital-based follow-up treatment was recommended,” the report said. Imran was subsequently brought to PIMS for the procedure, where the treatment plan was explained to him and informed consent obtained.

The procedure was carried out under standard sterile protocols and monitoring in the operating theatre and was completed smoothly in approximately 20 minutes. “During the treatment, the patient remained vitally stable and was discharged with routine post-procedure care instructions, follow-up advice, and documents,” Dr Rana confirmed.

‘Treatment in Adiala Jail in Accordance With Rules’

Separately, the Adiala Jail administration informed the ATC that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were receiving medical treatment in compliance with the Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978.

The submission followed a contempt of court notice issued to the jail superintendent for failing to provide the report earlier. The ATC report, filed by Deputy Superintendent Jamaat Ali Shah, confirmed that medical examinations and treatment were ongoing in line with jail regulations. The PIMS report was also submitted to the court by jail officials.

However, Imran’s sister Aleema Khan criticized the submission on X, saying the SC Chief Justice had committed last Friday that Imran’s medical reports would be handed over to the family.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court committed last Friday that Imran Khan’s medical reports would be provided to his family. Today, when the jail superintendent appeared before the ATC, only two brief notes were submitted. This conduct reflects a complete disregard for the… pic.twitter.com/uFlwDkBjtl — Aleema Khanum (@Aleema_KhanPK) February 6, 2026

“Today, only two brief notes were submitted,” she said, accusing jail authorities of disregarding the Chief Justice’s authority. She urged Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to issue a contempt notice and ensure the family receives the full medical reports without further delay.

PTI approaches Supreme Court again

Earlier on Friday, PTI’s Barrister Gohar Ali Khan expressed concern over Imran’s health, stating that the party had submitted a memorandum to the SC registrar requesting immediate access for Imran’s personal doctors, family, lawyers, and friends.

Gohar said this marked the 10th petition to the apex court regarding Imran’s health, in addition to 16 submissions to high courts. He emphasized that Imran’s condition is a matter of national concern, not just for PTI lawmakers, but for all Pakistanis.

He added that despite requests, Imran had not met with family, lawyers, or his personal physicians since the procedure. Letters from Achakzai to PM Shehbaz requesting his “trusted” doctors to examine Imran received no response, prompting the PTI to again seek Supreme Court intervention.

“This is our minimum request—to receive the report and allow his doctors to meet him promptly, for the peace of mind of his family, the party, and the country,” Gohar said.