Sindh Police launch riverine crackdown: 27 kidnappers killed, 200+ neutralised or surrendered

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho said on Friday that a large-scale operation against riverine bandits was launched last month on the directives of the provincial government, resulting in dozens of criminals being killed, arrested, or forced to surrender.

Addressing a press conference at the Central Police Office, the Sindh police chief said 113 encounters had taken place since the start of the operation. As a result, 27 kidnappers were gunned down, 82 were injured and 77 arrested, while 123 bandits surrendered under the government’s policy.

“These were not ordinary criminals,” Odho said, adding that 15 kidnapped persons had been recovered safely, some of whom had remained in captivity for as long as three years.

Referring to shortcomings of past operations, the IG said a comprehensive strategy had been devised, incorporating socio-economic measures alongside law enforcement action. He vowed to continue the operation until crime in riverine areas was “completely eliminated”.

Odho said the riverine belt would be de-weaponised, noting that criminals had access to military-grade weapons. He added that tribal feuds—often fuelling banditry through manpower and arms—would also be addressed.

“These feuds stem from ego clashes, attempts to occupy government land and petty disputes,” he said, warning that tribal leaders refusing to cooperate with authorities would face strict action.

He announced a permanent police presence in cleared areas and the establishment of a dedicated “riverine police unit” to prevent the re-emergence of criminal gangs. According to him, difficult areas such as Bagarji and Ranwati had been cleared and several notorious gangs dismantled.

The IG said a socio-economic development plan would be rolled out for riverine regions, expressing hope that the proposed Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge over the Indus River would improve access and aid law enforcement operations.

He said roads, dispensaries and schools would be established, with some Karachi-based NGOs pledging support for education initiatives. Odho recalled that similar development projects launched in Ghotki district in 2003, with the help of oil and gas companies, had helped curb crime and uplift local communities.

He said the riverine area spans around 450 kilometres in Sindh, with bandits concentrated in roughly 50–60km. The terrain, water channels, islands and proximity to Punjab posed major operational challenges, he added.

Odho said coordination with Punjab Police had been enhanced for joint operations in bordering areas and announced that drone-assisted air surveillance would also be introduced.

Responding to a question on alleged political patronage of bandits, he said individuals might support criminals due to caste or land disputes, but insisted the police had been given a free hand and were under no pressure.

He expressed hope that improved security in Balochistan would curb the flow of sophisticated weapons into riverine areas, adding that the federal government would assist in plugging gaps in de-weaponisation.

The IG said around 150,000 people lived in riverine areas and the Sindh government planned to rehabilitate them, including provision of state land if required.

Touching on Karachi, Odho said street crime remained a key challenge, recalling a time when terrorism and organised crime had created “no-go areas” in the city.

“Peace was restored through the sacrifices of more than 1,100 police officials,” he said, adding that while crime had not been eliminated, its frequency had declined and further improvement remained a priority.