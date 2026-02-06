Senate debates Imran Khan’s health, terrorism and Balochistan situation

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Friday took up a wide range of national issues, including the health of PTI founder Imran Khan, soaring tuition fees in private medical colleges, agricultural reforms, terrorism, and the evolving political situation in Balochistan.

Senator Azam Swati raised concerns over what he described as the deteriorating health of PTI founder Imran Khan while also acknowledging governance challenges in the country.

“The justice system in the country has collapsed,” Swati said, urging policymakers to adopt compassion and reconciliation. He stressed that Imran Khan’s condition was serious and called for immediate and unhindered medical treatment.

Leader of the Opposition and MWM chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas also expressed concern, demanding that a parliamentary delegation be allowed to visit Imran Khan in jail and that he be given full access to medical professionals.

Referring to the PTI’s planned February 8 protest, Abbas said it would remain peaceful and participation would be voluntary.

Responding, Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan was receiving medical care strictly in accordance with the law. “If we are to move forward, we should speak with kindness,” he said, adding that the government was following all legal procedures.

Senator Rubina Qaimkhani highlighted the sharp rise in fees charged by private medical colleges, terming them exploitative.

“Private medical colleges do not meet standards and charge between Rs2.5 million and Rs3 million in fees,” she said, singling out Aga Khan University Medical College, where tuition reportedly nears Rs10 million.

Senator Azam Swati supported the criticism, saying students and families were being financially burdened. “Every medical college is exploiting students,” he remarked, calling for strict regulation.

Minister of State for Health informed the House that a benchmark of Rs1.8 million had been set for private medical college fees. Presiding Officer Saleem Mandviwalla referred the issue to the relevant Senate committee.

Minister of State for Health Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath said improving seed quality for wheat and other crops was a government priority.

“In the next two to three years, we will have improved seeds for wheat and other grains,” he said, adding that water conservation and water-efficient technologies were being developed to address scarcity.

He said Punjab had designated green zones to protect agricultural land, where residential colonies were banned, and highlighted Pakistan’s position as the world’s ninth-largest rice producer.

Senator Aimal Wali Khan called for a joint parliamentary session to address the rising wave of terrorism, stressing that there was “no justification for violence”.

He demanded that both the prime minister and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister be summoned to discuss a coordinated response.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry defended border security measures, saying check posts were essential for national security. However, Senator Asad Qasim complained of public humiliation and long queues at Rangers check posts in Sindh and Balochistan, particularly at Hub Chowki.

Chaudhry assured the House that all measures were in line with security requirements.

Senator Dinesh Kumar spoke about Balochistan’s political and cultural landscape, highlighting traditional festivals and welcoming Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s remarks promoting the Punjabi language.

JUI-F Balochistan President Maulana Abdul Wasay emphasised unity between Baloch and Pashtun communities, saying both were brothers and must continue political cooperation.

The Senate session was adjourned and is scheduled to resume at 4pm on Monday.