Punjab cancels Basant events after Tarlai bombing, vows unity against terror

Information Minister Azma Bokhari announces cancellation of Saturday’s Basant activities

Expresses solidarity with families of martyrs on behalf of Punjab govt, saying nation will neither bow to terrorism nor lose morale

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari on Friday announced that, on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, all Basant-related events scheduled for Saturday (tomorrow) have been cancelled in the wake of the suicide bombing at an Imambargah in Islamabad’s Tarlai area. The show planned at Liberty Chowk has also been called off.

In a statement issued on Friday, the information minister said the Punjab government stands firmly with the families of the martyrs in their grief and pain and will extend all possible support during this difficult time. She said hostile elements have repeatedly attempted to prevent Pakistan’s positive image from being projected to the world; however, the government and the public remain united to defeat such negative agendas.

Azma Bokhari said terrorists were confronted with determination in the past and would continue to be dealt with firmly in the future. She stressed that the nation’s morale was high before and remains high today, adding that the people of Pakistan would neither bow to terrorism nor surrender in the face of challenges.

Maryam Nawaz’s cultural initiative wins public appreciation

In a separate statement, Azma Bokhari said Lahore had once again proven itself to be a city of vibrant and lively people, where joy and cultural traditions are celebrated with enthusiasm. She said an important cultural initiative taken by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had won the hearts of the public by restoring happiness through the revival of Basant celebrations.

She added that not only citizens from across Pakistan but also a large number of overseas Pakistanis and foreign visitors from different countries have arrived in Lahore to celebrate Basant, creating a colorful and festive atmosphere across the city. According to her, Lahore and its skies are now filled with the beautiful colours of Basant.

Urging citizens to celebrate responsibly, the minister emphasized the importance of ensuring public safety. She said no motorcyclist should travel without a safety rod, while police and district administration teams are strictly enforcing the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

She further advised citizens to use only QR-code approved kites and string, adding that individuals flying kites from rooftops must strictly follow all safety guidelines and SOPs. She noted that due to increased supply, the prices of kites and string have dropped significantly, and with additional supply expected by the evening, prices are likely to decline further.

Expressing hope, Azma Bokhari said the public would celebrate Basant responsibly, enjoy the festivities, and contribute to maintaining a safe and pleasant environment for everyone.