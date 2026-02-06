PTI, Opposition move SC over ‘rights violations’ of party dounder in Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and several opposition parties on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the registrar of the Supreme Court, alleging violations of the basic and human rights of the PTI founder, who is currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail.

The memorandum, addressed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, raised serious concerns over the treatment, medical care and access to family and legal counsel afforded to the jailed leader.

According to the document, reports surfaced of a “secret and urgent” medical procedure allegedly carried out at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), which authorities denied for five days before eventually acknowledging. It said the founder’s family was kept uninformed about his medical condition, in violation of prison rules.

The memorandum cited disclosures by Bushra Bibi, who met the PTI founder for the first time since November 4, 2025, stating that he had endured severe eye pain for nearly two weeks without any medical examination. Only after the pain worsened, it said, did doctors examine him and recommend immediate hospitalisation. Even then, the memorandum claimed, his personal doctors were not permitted to see him.

PTI further alleged that despite a visit to the Supreme Court by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and hundreds of parliamentarians, medical reports were still not shared with the family a week later. It added that court-ordered family meetings were repeatedly denied, with the last recorded family visit on December 2, 2025.

The memorandum stated that the PTI founder has been in custody since August 5, 2023, and accused authorities of persistently violating his fundamental rights by restricting access to family members, lawyers, and friends and by keeping him in solitary confinement — practices it termed abusive under both Pakistani and international law.

It also claimed that the Islamabad High Court failed to act on contempt petitions related to the case, prompting PTI to approach the Supreme Court. While the apex court directed the appeal to be filed before the Federal Shariat Court, the memorandum said no hearing has yet been scheduled.

Additionally, it noted that applications concerning the rights of the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi remain pending, while requests for suspension of sentences have been awaiting adjudication for more than a year.