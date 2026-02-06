Pakistan warns UN police budget cuts risk undermining peacekeeping

Islamabad’s envoy flags shrinking resources, waning multilateralism for UN peacekeepers at Security Council

Ambassador Asim Ahmad calls on host states to ensure timely deployment of UN police units

Urges states to pay assessed contributions in full and on time, saying Pakistan has contributed over 50 Formed Police Units to UN missions

UNITED NATIONS: Amid shrinking financial resources and a weakening commitment to multilateralism, Pakistan on Thursday underscored the critical need for full cooperation by host states to ensure the timely and effective deployment of United Nations peacekeepers — including police components — authorized by the Security Council.

“Blue helmets are the most visible symbol of the United Nations’ commitment to peace and stability,” Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Ahmad, told the 15-member Security Council.

The Council convened to receive its annual briefing from the heads of police components serving in United Nations peace operations.

Ambassador Asim Ahmad warned that UN missions were operating under acute financial distress, forcing ad-hoc capacity reductions that directly undermine mandate delivery and jeopardize the safety and security of peacekeepers on the ground.

Highlighting Pakistan’s longstanding contribution, he said the country has deployed more than 50 Formed Police Units to UN operations worldwide.

“Out of an authorized UNPOL strength of approximately 7,740, only around 4,600 personnel are currently deployed. Further reductions will only hurt peacekeeping efforts,” the Pakistani envoy said, cautioning against any additional cutbacks.

He urged all member states to fulfill their financial obligations. “We encourage all states to pay their assessed contributions in full and on time, enabling the full delivery of Council mandates,” he added.

The envoy also recalled that Pakistan’s police, alongside its military, has been a traditional and reliable contributor to United Nations missions, noting that 11 brave Pakistani police personnel have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Ambassador Asim Ahmad further pointed out that the current readiness of a Pakistani Formed Police Unit at the rapid deployment level reflects the country’s continued preparedness to support international peace and security efforts.

Pakistani police officers, he said, have earned widespread respect for their professionalism and devotion to duty under the UN police banner — exemplified by the leadership of Faisal Shahkar of the UN Police Division.

He also noted that Pakistani policewoman Shahzadi Gulfam became the first-ever recipient of the International Female Police Peacekeeper Award in 2011. Additionally, 13 Pakistani police personnel, including three women, serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), were last month awarded UN medals in recognition of their meritorious service.

“Peacekeeping brings relevance and legitimacy to this organization by making a tangible difference in people’s lives,” Ambassador Asim Ahmad said.

Pakistan, he added, will continue to work constructively with all stakeholders to ensure that UN peacekeeping and policing remain adequately resourced and operationally capable of carrying out their critically important mandates.