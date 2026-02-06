Pakistan, Uzbekistan seal ‘historic $2b trade deal,’ 29 MoUs as President Mirziyoyev arrives in Islamabad

PM Shehbaz, President Mirziyoyev ink protocol and 28 agreements to strengthen trade, investment, and regional connectivity

Joint working group to be established to formulate five-year roadmap for economic cooperation and industrial collaboration

Premier praises Mirziyoyev as ‘a man of action,’ describing signing of protocol as ‘great manifestation of our commitment to enhance and expand economic relations’

Two leaders dub Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan rail project ‘game changer’ for Central Asia–Pakistan trade and connectivity

NUST awards Uzbek president honorary doctorate and professorship for fostering bilateral ties and regional development

Tashkent Street and Babur Park inaugurated in Islamabad, symbolizing deep-rooted historical and cultural friendship.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Thursday agreed to elevate bilateral trade to $2 billion over the next five years, signing 29 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements on the first day of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s two-day state visit to Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Mirziyoyev signed a protocol along with 28 other MoUs and agreements, aimed at enhancing trade, investment, regional cooperation, education, and cultural exchanges, said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Of the 29 documents, 20 were formally exchanged at a ceremony attended by top officials from both sides.

‘Delight at welcoming President Mirziyoyev’

Taking to X, PM Shehbaz expressed delight at welcoming President Mirziyoyev, calling the visit “warm and productive.”

Delighted to welcome my dear brother H.E. Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his second official visit to Pakistan. We had a warm and most productive round of talks, covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, with special focus on trade and investment, regional connectivity,…

He said the discussions covered the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, with a special focus on trade, investment, regional connectivity, education, and cultural exchanges. “We also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and concern,” he added, congratulating the visiting leader on receiving Nishan-i-Pakistan, the country’s highest civil award.

He described the protocol signed between the two countries as historic, establishing a joint working group to chart a five-year roadmap for economic and trade cooperation. The group will identify sectors for enhanced bilateral trade and consult on measures to expand economic collaboration. Last month, both countries had agreed in Tashkent to raise bilateral trade to $2 billion.

MoUs and agreements

The signing ceremony, broadcast live on television, highlighted agreements in diverse sectors, including defence cooperation, climate change and disaster risk reduction, agriculture, sanitary protocols for fruit exports, mining, geosciences, transfer of sentenced persons, and combating drug trafficking.

Pakistan–Uzbekistan Strategic Talks | Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev advance bilateral cooperation toward a USD 2 Billion trade and strategic roadmap.

Key agreements included:

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan and Uzbek Agency for Pharmaceutical Industry Development: Cooperation in pharmaceuticals and regulatory functions.

Pakistan Sports Board and Uzbek Ministry of Sports: Collaboration in sports and physical culture.

Trade and business: Expansion of the list of goods under the Preferential Trade Agreement; establishment of the Pakistan–Uzbekistan Interregional Forum.

"On behalf of the people of Pakistan and the government, I sincerely thank you for your generous gift of Babar Park, Tashkent Lane and Ferghana Village. We are also pleased that you are a member of the Board of Peace, and together we hope to work for lasting peace in Gaza, its…

Defence sector: Action plan signed between Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Uzbek Defence Minister Shukhrat Khalmukhammedov.

Anti-narcotics cooperation: Agreement to combat illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

"We have just signed this protocol together, which is a clear manifestation of our shared commitment to enhance and expand economic relations in key sectors including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, textiles, leather, tourism, and information technology. This protocol will lead to…

Digital cooperation: MoU between Pakistan’s IT Ministry and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies to promote innovation, digital infrastructure, and technology exchange.

Maritime and port cooperation: MoU to enhance trade at Karachi, Gwadar, and Qasim ports.

Industrial and SME collaboration: Agreements to strengthen small and medium enterprises and industrial ties.

"I can never forget the warmth and affection extended to us during our visit to Uzbekistan in February last year, and those memories will remain fresh for all times to come. Today, we held the inaugural meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, a structured…

Academic and research collaboration: MoUs between University of Peshawar and Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, and between strategic and regional studies institutes.

Municipal and business cooperation: Partnerships between Peshawar and Termez, Islamabad and Samarkand; establishment of a Uzbekistan–Pakistan Joint Business Council.

At the ceremony, President Mirziyoyev was conferred an honorary Doctorate of Philosophy and the title of professor for his “exceptional contributions towards fostering strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and promoting regional peace and development.”

‘Deep-rooted relations’

PM Shehbaz welcomed President Mirziyoyev to Islamabad, calling it his “second home” and congratulating him for the honorary titles. “Your meritorious services and unwavering dedication have strengthened not just our countries, but the region as a whole,” he said.

He lauded Mirziyoyev for receiving the Nishan-i-Pakistan for promoting economic cooperation, trade, and investment. “If there were a bigger title, you would have been the most deserving,” he remarked.

"I would like to convey my heartfelt congratulations on being awarded Pakistan's highest civil award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, in recognition of your great services and contributions to strengthening our brotherly relations and advancing cooperation in trade, investment and other key…

The premier highlighted deep-rooted historical, spiritual, and cultural ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, tracing connections to the ancient Silk Route and the legacy of the Mughal Empire. “These historical facts provide a strong foundation for durable relations and a bright future,” he said, expressing gratitude for the Uzbek president’s previous visit to Pakistan in February 2025.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses Joint Press Stakeout held at the Prime Minister's House.

The inaugural meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council took place earlier on Thursday. PM Shehbaz said the council heralded a “very bright future” and emphasized close collaboration on regional connectivity, including the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (UAP) rail project, which both leaders termed a game changer for regional trade.

‘Great manifestation of commitment to working together’

PM Shehbaz praised Mirziyoyev as “a man of action” and described the signing of the protocol as a “great manifestation of our commitment to enhance and expand economic relations.”

The joint working group, represented by Pakistan’s Haroon Akhtar, Minister of State for Industries and Production, will chart a five-year plan covering all spheres of economic activity. Quarterly review meetings will track progress, with leaders committing to in-person sessions instead of virtual meetings for efficiency.

The premier also welcomed Uzbekistan’s participation in the Board of Peace initiative, chaired by former US President Donald Trump, aiming for long-lasting peace in Gaza and advancing a two-state solution in Palestine. “Together, we will work for peace and prosperity in the region,” he added.

‘Time-tested and reliable partner and closest friend’

President Mirziyoyev, addressing the ceremony, called Pakistan a “time-tested and reliable partner and closest friend” in South Asia. He lauded Pakistan’s rapid development, public welfare reforms, and economic growth under PM Shehbaz, stating, “These achievements make us very pleased, as we consider ourselves a brotherly nation.”

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev addresses Joint Press Stakeout held at the Prime Minister's House.

He described receiving the honorary doctorate and professorship as a “historic day” and a “great responsibility,” marking a new chapter in scientific, educational, and academic collaboration between the two countries.

Mirziyoyev also highlighted plans for faculty and student exchanges, joint work in cybersecurity, AI, and other emerging fields, and cooperation between NUST and Uzbek universities, including the establishment of a chair for mining studies.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev witnessing the MOUs exchanging ceremony between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

He hailed the Nishan-i-Pakistan award as a symbol of close friendship between the peoples of Pakistan and Uzbekistan. “This recognition reflects the deep cooperation and brotherhood, not just between leaders, but our nations as a whole,” he said.

Mirziyoyev confirmed that all main issues, from security and defence to political and economic cooperation, were discussed in detail. He hailed the protocol as a historic first in Tashkent’s foreign ministry and a “game changer” that provides a framework for future joint councils and working groups.

Delegation-level talks

Separately, PM Shehbaz and President Mirziyoyev held delegation-level talks at the PM House, following an official welcome ceremony. Discussions covered the full spectrum of bilateral relations, emphasizing trade, investment, education, culture, and regional connectivity.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over high-level interactions and institutional mechanisms, including the operationalization of the High-Level Strategic Consultative Council (HLSCC). They pledged to implement the roadmap agreed during the PM’s visit to Tashkent, while supporting regional connectivity through road, rail, air, and maritime cooperation.

ازبکستان کے صدر شوکت مرزائیوف کا وزیراعظم ہاؤس آمد پر پرتپاک استقبال، وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف نے خیر مقدم کیا ،باضابطہ استقبالیہ تقریب ، مسلح افواج کے چاق و چوبند دستے نے گارڈ آف آنر پیش کیا۔

The leaders underscored that the UAP Railway Project is central to linking Central Asia with Pakistani seaports, and agreed to enhance cooperation in mining, energy, defence, tourism, education, and culture.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at Prime Minister's House.

After the talks, the leaders unveiled Tashkent Street and Babur Park in Islamabad and signed a joint declaration on the outcomes of Mirziyoyev’s visit. PM Shehbaz accepted an invitation to the next round of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Tashkent next year.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف اور ازبکستان کے صدر شوکت مرزیوئیوف کی تاشقند سٹریٹ اور بابر پارک کی دو یادگاری تختیوں کی نقاب کشائی وزیراعظم پاکستان اور ازبکستان کے صدر نے F-10 کی سڑک کو تاشقند سٹریٹ کے نام سے منسوب کرنے کی یادگاری تختی کی نقاب کشائی کی۔اسلام آباد کے سیکٹر F-7 میں…



‘Red Carpet Welcome for Uzbek President On Arrival’

Islamabad: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and H.E President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev unveiling the memorial plaque of naming road in sector F-10 Islamabad as Tashkent Street during the official ceremony held at the Prime Minister's House.

President Mirziyoyev arrived at Nur Khan Airbase, where he was warmly received by PM Shehbaz and President Asif Ali Zardari. A 21-gun salute was fired, and a tri-services band performed during the official welcome.

پاک فضائیہ کے لڑاکا طیاروں کی ازبکستان کے صدر عزت مآب شوکت مرزائیوف کو شاندار فضائی سلامی 5 فروری 2026 کو پاک فضائیہ کے لڑاکا طیاروں کے چھ رکنی دستے نے ازبکستان کے صدر عزت مآب شوکت مرزائیوف کو پاکستانی فضائی حدود میں سلامی پیش کی مہمان نوازی اور بھائی چارے کے شاندار مظاہرے…

The Foreign Office noted that the visit, at the invitation of PM Shehbaz, included a high-level delegation of cabinet ministers and business leaders. This was Mirziyoyev’s second visit to Pakistan, reflecting “the upward trajectory in Pakistan-Uzbekistan bilateral relations, rooted in history, faith, and aspirations for peace and prosperity in Central and South Asia.”

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif receiving President of Uzbekistan H.E Shavkat Mirziyoyev upon his arrival in Pakistan.

The FO highlighted ongoing trade and economic cooperation, including a $1 billion trade deal in 2023 and a roadmap for industrial collaboration, reflecting both nations’ commitment to boosting regional connectivity and bilateral trade.