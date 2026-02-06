Pakistan, Oman agree to expand cooperation in trade, investment, manpower exchanges

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary delegation from the Sultanate of Oman called on Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah at Parliament House, where both sides reaffirmed the long-standing fraternal ties between Pakistan and Oman and agreed to expand cooperation in trade, investment, manpower, and parliamentary exchanges.

During the meeting, the Deputy Speaker highlighted that Pakistan and Oman enjoy close brotherly relations rooted in shared Islamic values, mutual respect, and historical ties. He emphasized that Pakistan attaches great importance to its fraternal relations with Oman and appreciates the excellent hospitality extended by the Sultanate to the Pakistani community residing there.

Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah stated that enhanced parliamentary cooperation would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. He noted that the shared interests of Pakistan and Oman play a vital role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, members of the Omani parliamentary delegation expressed that Pakistan is a highly respected and close partner for Oman. They acknowledged that relations between the two countries are based on strong historical, religious, and mutual trust foundations.

The delegation also appreciated the valuable contributions of the Pakistani diaspora toward the development and progress of Oman. Both sides agreed to further strengthen the longstanding bilateral partnership between Pakistan and Oman.