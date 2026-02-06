Imran Khan’s sisters seek CJP’s intervention, claiming Khan’s medical reports still withheld

ISLAMABAD: The sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Friday urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi to issue a contempt notice against Adiala Jail authorities for allegedly failing to comply with court orders regarding the provision of their brother’s medical reports.

The demand comes after the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) confirmed that Imran received an anti-VEGF intravitreal injection for a right central retinal vein occlusion, following his consent. PTI rejected the PIMS report, insisting that he be treated at Shaukat Khanum Hospital and that his family be allowed to meet him.

PTI leaders held a day-long sit-in outside the Supreme Court to press for the release of the medical report. Secretary General Salman Akram Raja met CJP Afridi for 30 minutes, during which assurances were given that Imran’s medical reports would be shared with his family and that his personal doctors would be granted access.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Mahmood Khan Achakzai also wrote to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging intervention to allow a comprehensive medical examination by “trusted doctors.”

Aleema Khanum and Noreen Niazi said in a post on X that only two brief notes were submitted in court instead of a detailed report, calling it “a complete disregard for the authority of the Supreme Court” and urging the issuance of a contempt notice.

Shortly after, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stated on X that the detailed medical report had already been handed over to Imran Khan’s family on directions from the Prime Minister’s Office.