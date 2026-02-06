Govt says Imran Khan’s medical reports ‘shared with family’

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Friday that “detailed” medical reports of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan had been handed over to his family, hours after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf again approached the Supreme Court seeking access to the reports and visitation rights for his personal doctors and relatives.

In a post on social media platform X, Tarar said the matter had also been raised with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif by National Assembly Opposition Leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai, while PTI leaders had filed petitions before the apex court regarding Imran Khan’s medical examination.

“On the directions of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), a detailed report prepared by the executive director of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has been sent to the superintendent of Central Jail, Rawalpindi, and has been handed over to the family,” the minister stated.

According to the medical report prepared by Pims Executive Director Dr Rana Imran Sikander, the hospital was directed by the PMO to formally communicate details of Imran Khan’s medical condition. The report said the 74-year-old former premier complained of reduced vision in his right eye.

A senior ophthalmologist from PIMS conducted a comprehensive examination at Adiala Jail, including slit-lamp examination, fundoscopy, intraocular pressure measurements, laboratory tests and optical coherence tomography of the retina. Based on these assessments, doctors diagnosed Imran Khan with right central retinal vein occlusion and recommended hospital-based follow-up treatment.

The report said Imran Khan was subsequently taken to PIMS, where the treatment plan was explained to him and informed consent was obtained prior to the procedure. The intervention was carried out in an operating theatre under standard sterile protocols and completed in around 20 minutes.

“During the procedure, the patient remained vitally stable and was discharged with routine post-procedure care instructions, follow-up advice and relevant documents,” the report added.

The government had last week acknowledged that the former prime minister was taken to PIMS for treatment, days after reports of his medical procedure surfaced in the media. PTI had strongly criticised the move, alleging that Imran Khan was “secretly transferred” to the hospital while his family and party leadership were kept uninformed and his personal doctors were denied access.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai had earlier written to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, seeking his “personal intervention” to allow Imran Khan’s medical examination by doctors trusted by the jailed PTI founder.

However, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan contested the government’s claims, saying on X that Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi had assured last week that the medical reports would be provided to the family. She alleged that when the jail superintendent appeared before an anti-terrorism court on Friday, only “two brief notes” were submitted.

“This conduct reflects a complete disregard for the authority of the chief justice,” she said, urging the apex court to issue a contempt notice to jail authorities and ensure immediate provision of the full medical reports.

A letter attached to her post, reportedly issued by the Adiala Jail superintendent to the ATC, stated that Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi “are being provided medical treatment as per Pakistan Prison Rules 1978”.