Condemnations pour in as Pakistan mourns deadly Imambargah attack

ISLAMABAD: Condemnations poured in on Friday after a suicide bomber targeted Imambargah Khadijah al-Kubra in Islamabad’s Tarlai area, killing at least 31 worshippers and injuring dozens during Friday prayers.

Officials fear the death toll may rise as several of the wounded remain in critical condition. Emergency services across the capital were placed on high alert, with all major hospitals declaring emergencies and mobilising doctors, nurses and paramedics to provide immediate treatment.

Rescue teams rushed the injured to multiple hospitals, while security forces cordoned off the area and launched an investigation, collecting forensic evidence from the site.

Eyewitnesses said the attacker opened fire at the entrance of the imambargah and detonated explosives when security guards attempted to stop him at the main gate.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep grief and sorrow over the attack, offering condolences to the families of the martyrs and praying for patience and strength for the bereaved.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the bombing, expressing profound anguish over the loss of precious lives and extending sympathies to the affected families.

Following the attack, the prime minister ordered the immediate identification and arrest of those responsible, vowing that the perpetrators and their facilitators would be brought to justice.

China offers condolences, stands firmly with Pakistan: embassy

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and injuries caused by the explosion at Imambargah Khadijah al-Kubra.

It extended heartfelt condolences to the victims and conveyed sincere sympathies to their families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The embassy emphasised China’s solidarity with Pakistan, stating that it stands firmly with its Pakistani brothers and sisters during this difficult time.

US says acts of terrororism ‘unacceptable’

The United States has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that left innocent worshippers dead and injured, saying all acts of terror and violence are unacceptable, US Embassy in Islamabad said in a statement.

US Charge d’Affaires Natalie A Baker expressed sincere condolences to those wounded and to the families of those killed in the bombing.

The embassy stated that violence against civilians and places of worship cannot be justified.

It reiterated that the US continues to support Pakistan’s efforts to advance peace and security and remains committed to the bilateral partnership aimed at promoting stability. The embassy added that Washington stands with Islamabad during this challenging moment.

UK Outraged and heartbroken

UK High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott said she is “outraged and heartbroken” by the horrific attack at the imambargah in Islamabad during Friday prayer. She extends her thoughts and prayers to those killed and injured and to their families.

The British envoy termed such violence abhorrent and expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan in the wake of the tragedy.

Iran terms Islamabad blast as ‘hideous act’

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Islamabad, describing it as a hideous act that led to the martyrdom and injury of dozens of innocent civilians.

He conveyed the condemnation on behalf of the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Türkiye stands with Pakistan in fight against terrorism

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye said it condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack carried out at a mosque during the Friday prayers in Islamabad.

Ankara extended condolences to the families of those killed and to the people of Pakistan. It expressed solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.

EU envoy expresses deep shock

European Union’s Ambassador to Pakistan Raimundas Karoblis expressed deep shock over the suicide attack in Islamabad, describing it as a heinous act. He said that the EU strongly condemns all acts of terrorism and violent extremism.

Karoblis extended condolences to the families of the victims and the injured, emphasising solidarity with the people of Pakistan.

Afghanistan condemns Islamabad bombing

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan also strongly condemned the suicide bombing in at the mosque in Islamabad during Friday prayers, which resulted in the death and injury of numerous worshippers.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesperson of Afghanistan’s foreign ministry, said that Kabul condemned such attacks that violate the sanctity of sacred rituals and mosques and target worshippers and innocent people.

Other nations also denounced the terrorist attack and showed solidarity with Pakistan.