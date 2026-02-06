China prepares roadmap for 15th Five-Year Plan as State Council finalises drafts

BEIJING: China’s State Council on Friday convened a plenary meeting to deliberate the draft government work report and a draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan for economic and social development, both of which will be submitted to the annual session of the National People’s Congress in March.

Presiding over the meeting, Premier Li Qiang stressed the need to clearly reflect the central importance of high-quality development, respond seriously to public concerns, and further refine the two key policy documents.

Li underlined that decisions taken at the Central Economic Work Conference must be fully implemented, calling for greater resolve in tackling risks and challenges to ensure a strong start to the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026–2030).

He said macroeconomic policies should be front-loaded to maximise their impact, with fiscal funds allocated as early as possible and better coordination ensured between funding and project launches so that policies translate quickly into results.

Li also called for closer integration of policy support with reform and innovation to invigorate market vitality and cultivate new drivers of growth in domestic demand. He emphasised the need to prioritise stabilising employment, businesses, markets and expectations, while rolling out policies in a timely manner to meet this year’s targets.

Highlighting the balance between short-term priorities and long-term goals, Li said high-quality sectoral plans should be developed under the framework of the 15th Five-Year Plan, alongside the careful planning and implementation of major initiatives and projects.

He noted that stronger breakthroughs were needed in developing new-quality productive forces, strengthening the domestic economy and raising household incomes.

With the Spring Festival holiday approaching, Li also stressed the importance of ensuring workplace safety and smooth transport services, resolving wage arrears, and maintaining stable supplies and prices to allow the public to enjoy a safe, peaceful and happy festival.