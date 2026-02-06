ATC receives Imran Khan medical report

ISLAMABAD: The medical examination report of PTI founder Imran Khan was submitted to an anti-terrorism court on Thursday after jail authorities complied with a prior court direction, officials present in the courtroom said.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah heard a petition related to Khan’s medical examination. Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Jamat Ali Shah appeared before the court and placed the report on record.

According to the document, the former prime minister was examined in line with prison regulations and is being provided medical facilities as per jail rules. The report also stated that Bushra Bibi is receiving healthcare in accordance with the same procedures.

Two days earlier, the court had issued a contempt notice to the jail superintendent for failing to produce the report within the stipulated time. The court had directed Adiala Jail authorities to furnish the medical details at Thursday’s hearing.

Khan’s legal team has separately filed a plea seeking permission for his personal doctors to be allowed access to the prison for examination.

After submission of the report, the court adjourned proceedings on the medical petition until Friday. Hearings on bail applications in seven other cases involving Khan were adjourned until February 12.