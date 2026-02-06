Amb Shuichi outlines vision for enhanced Pakistan-Japan economic, cultural ties

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mr. Akamatsu Shuichi on Friday said that Japan and Pakistan are celebrating the enduring 74-year milestone of diplomatic friendship between the two countries and outlined a roadmap for future cooperation centered on people-to-people interaction.

The Ambassador stated this while speaking at a media networking event hosted at his residence. Recounting his travels since arriving in November 2024—from Punjab and Sindh’s industrial hubs to Mohenjo-daro, Taxila, and the Northern areas—the Ambassador praised Pakistan’s cultural richness and warm people.

“Each visit has left unforgettable memories and deep appreciation for its rich history and culture,” he said, adding, “One of the things that has impressed me most since I arrived in Pakistan is the trust and affection that the people of Pakistan have for Japan”.

“This is the result of various factors such as 74 years of diplomatic relations, Japan’s support through ODA, the presence of Japanese companies, and the trust in Japanese products,” said the Ambassador.

Ambassador Akamatsu, in his speech, detailed a robust agenda for 2026 and ahead, focusing on economic expansion, technological collaboration, and the legacy of the historic Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025.

While spotlighting the three primary pillars shaping the future of Japan-Pakistan relations, the Ambassador outlined his key priorities: expanding and deepening mutual understanding and cooperation through human-to-human interaction, strengthening economic ties, and promoting Japanese cuisine.

Underscoring the importance of active people-to-people exchanges, the Ambassador said that Pakistani youth is taking immense interest in Japan and noted that the number of young Pakistanis studying Japanese language has been increasing sharply, with over 1,000 candidates recently sat for every Japanese Language Proficiency Test.

The Ambassador highlighted economic synergy in AI and IT, noting Pakistan’s rapidly growing IT sector and Japanese companies’ efforts to connect with skilled professionals. Currently, nearly 80 Japanese firms operate in Pakistan, employing for more than 100,000 people.

Following a successful AI seminar with NUST in Islamabad and the 8th Japan-Pakistan Government-Business Joint Dialogue in Tokyo, the Ambassador announced a Japan-Pakistan Business Seminar to be held on February 10, which responds to the concerns of Pakistani business people.

The Ambassador celebrated the success of the Pakistan Pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025, which won the Bronze Award for Exhibition Design and attracted 1.8 million visitors, fostering a new sense of closeness toward Pakistan among the Japanese public. Looking ahead, he invited Pakistani people to engage with the 20th Asian Games and 5th Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, in September-October 2026.

Highlighting the Japanese culinary diplomacy, the Ambassador noted that Japanese cuisine—linked to Japan’s top life expectancy—is surging in popularity in Pakistan. “I often meet young Pakistanis who love it. While sushi and tempura are well-known, wagyu beef is gaining fans too. Sharing cuisines builds mutual understanding and friendship,” he emphasized.

Prof. Dr. Yasar Ayaz, Chairman of NCAI and Head of NUST’s Robotics Department, speaking on the occasion, praised Japan’s legacy of trust, quality, and reliability—rooted in teamwork, humility, work ethic, cleanliness, punctuality, respect, and traditions. A MEXT scholarship alumnus with a PhD in Robotics from Tohoku University (2005-2009), Dr. Ayaz said he applied these values post-2009 return to Pakistan, building NUST’s top Robotics & AI department and founding NCAI.

Dr. Ayaz highlighted collaborations with Japanese universities and companies, including a Frailty Assessment System with Juntendo University and the Sakura Wheelchair Project with Saito Kobo—AI wheelchairs using EEG brain control, eyeball movement, and autonomous navigation, backed by JICA and University of Tokyo expertise.

At NCAI, Dr. Ayaz informed that his team deployed AI systems across Pakistan. He thanked Japan for scholarships enabling Pakistani students to study there, fostering a knowledge-based economy.