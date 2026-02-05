Xi holds rare same-day talks with Putin, Trump as China pushes major-power coordination

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping held back-to-back talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, a rare same-day diplomatic engagement that analysts say highlights China’s efforts to ease global tensions and reinforce strategic stability amid growing international uncertainty.

The dual interactions underscored Beijing’s push for major-country coordination at a time when geopolitical flashpoints—from nuclear arms control to regional conflicts—are testing the resilience of the global order.

China-Russia talks highlight strategic alignment

In a virtual meeting with President Putin, Xi reviewed the progress of China-Russia relations over the past year, pointing to deepening strategic coordination, expanding economic cooperation, stronger cultural exchanges and closer multilateral engagement.

Xi noted that the two countries jointly commemorated the 80th anniversary of victory in the World Anti-Fascist War, reaffirming their shared commitment to defending the outcomes of World War II and upholding international fairness and justice.

Economic ties continued to grow robustly, Xi said, citing official data showing that bilateral trade reached $228.1 billion in 2025, surpassing $200 billion for the third consecutive year.

On people-to-people exchanges, Xi said the China-Russia Cultural Year concluded successfully, further enhancing cultural cooperation and public interaction. He also highlighted close coordination within multilateral frameworks, particularly the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which he said has contributed to efforts to build a more just and reasonable global governance system.

Looking ahead, Xi stressed the need for sustained high-level exchanges and deeper practical cooperation to ensure bilateral relations continue to move “along the right track.”

Putin responded by reaffirming Russia’s readiness to firmly support China in safeguarding its sovereignty and security, expand cooperation in education and culture, and promote shared prosperity. He also expressed Russia’s willingness to strengthen coordination with China through platforms such as the United Nations, SCO and BRICS, and voiced support for China’s hosting of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen.

Against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions, Xi said China and Russia, as responsible major countries, have an obligation to defend the UN-centered international system, uphold the basic norms of international law and jointly maintain global strategic stability.

Xi-Trump call focuses on managing differences

Xi’s phone call with President Trump centered on managing differences while expanding cooperation between the world’s two largest economies.

Referring to their earlier meeting in Busan, Xi said it helped “chart the direction and course for China-U.S. relations.” He acknowledged that both sides have their own concerns and reiterated that China honors its commitments, stressing that dialogue based on equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit is key to resolving differences.

Xi outlined priorities for bilateral ties in 2026, noting that the year will mark the start of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) and coincide with the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. He called for enhanced communication, proper management of differences, expanded practical cooperation and deeper mutual trust, urging both sides to explore a path of peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

Trump responded that U.S.-China relations are the world’s most important bilateral relationship, saying he welcomes China’s success and that Washington is willing to strengthen cooperation and promote stable development of ties.

Xi also emphasized the Taiwan question, calling it the most important and sensitive issue in China-U.S. relations. He reaffirmed China’s determination to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity and urged the U.S. to handle arms sales to Taiwan prudently. Trump said he understood China’s concerns and expressed willingness to maintain stable bilateral relations during his term.

China seeks to inject certainty into a tense world

The same-day diplomacy came as global tensions remained elevated, with a potential U.S.-Iran military clash looming and the last remaining U.S.-Russia nuclear arms control treaty set to expire on February 5. Uncertainty also persists over the Russia-Ukraine conflict and political and economic instability in Venezuela.

Wang Yiwei, a professor at Renmin University of China, told CGTN that the back-to-back engagements reflect China’s efforts to promote coordination among major powers, prevent strategic miscalculations and foster a more stable international environment.

As the existing international order faces mounting pressure, Wang said China is working with major global actors to advance a more equal and orderly multipolar world and a more inclusive form of economic globalization, guided by the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

He noted that in the first month of the year alone, leaders from South Korea, Ireland, Canada, Finland, the United Kingdom and Uruguay visited China, reflecting a growing desire among Western countries for stability and development-oriented cooperation with Beijing despite political differences.

Wang added that China’s consistent advocacy of multilateralism and opposition to “the law of the jungle,” along with its proposed global initiatives, have provided what he described as “rare certainty” at a time of widespread global volatility.