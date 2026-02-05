PM reaffirms unwavering support for Kashmiris struggle, unveils mega development package for AJK

Premier Shehbaz addresses special session of AJK LA, reaffirms Pakistan’s political, diplomatic and moral backing for Kashmiri people

Emphasizes struggle for self-determination will continue under UN resolutions, paying tribute to martyrs from Burhan Wani to veteran leaders like Syed Ali Geelani

Announces Danish Schools, world-class Danish University, scholarships, and water projects in AJK

Links Kashmir and Palestine, calling on international community to uphold justice and urging unity to strengthen Kashmir cause

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering political, diplomatic, and moral support for the Kashmir cause, vowing that the Kashmiri people’s struggle for the right to self-determination will continue until its logical conclusion in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions. He also announced a special development package for the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses a special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on the occasion of Kashmir solidarity day. pic.twitter.com/agq9yzEtzk — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 5, 2026

Addressing a special session of the AJK Legislative Assembly on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the prime minister paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, underlining that history bears witness to their resolve: Kashmiris can sacrifice lives and children, but will never compromise on freedom. Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif and AJK Prime Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore laid a wreath at the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Yadgar-e-Shuhada on the occasion.

Prime Minister of Pakistan and Prime Minister of AJK laying floral wreath at the AJK Yadgar-e-Shuhada. pic.twitter.com/ZruZf1XAMV — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 5, 2026

Expressing profound grief over the demise of former AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, the prime minister recalled the late leader’s lifelong dedication to the Kashmir freedom movement. He also acknowledged the political services of Chaudhry Noor Hussain, a founding political figure of AJK. The assembly observed Fateha for the departed soul.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore laying floral wreath at Azad Jammu and Kashmir Yadgar-e-Shuhada on the occasion of Kashmir solidarity day. pic.twitter.com/TXajJyBqEm — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 5, 2026

PM Shehbaz Sharif saluted martyrs of the Kashmir struggle, from Burhan Wani to veteran leader Syed Ali Geelani, paying homage to leaders, activists, journalists, women, and children, including Asiya Andrabi, Yasin Malik, and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. He said the blood of innocent Kashmiris had exposed India’s narrative before the world.

Highlighting the historical significance of Kashmir, the prime minister recalled Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s declaration that Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein, stating it continues to form the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He stressed that lasting peace in South Asia is impossible unless India abandons its hegemonic ambitions and respects the fundamental rights of Kashmiris.

Linking Kashmir with Palestine, the prime minister said granting oppressed peoples the right to live according to their will is a test of the international community’s commitment to democracy, justice, and international law. He affirmed that Pakistan would continue to play an active role in the peaceful resolution of both issues.

Special Development Package for AJK

PM Shehbaz Sharif announced a comprehensive package for Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including: Construction of Danish Schools and establishment of a world-class Danish University in Muzaffarabad, focused on modern technology, IT, artificial intelligence, and scientific research. Enhancement of stipends for Kashmiri migrants and merit-based laptop distribution and scholarships under the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund.

“آزاد جموں و کشمیر میں سکولوں کی چھتیں مکمل کرنے کے لیے ایک ارب روپے، واٹر سپلائی سکیمز اور ہائیڈروپاور پروجیکٹ کے لیے 9.4 ارب روپے، کنسٹرکشن آف ہریام بریج کے لیے 10 ارب روپے جبکہ یونیورسٹی آف کوٹلی اور ویمن یونیورسٹی باغ کے لیے انفرادی طور پر 1.46 ارب روپے مختص کیے گئے ہیں۔… pic.twitter.com/b2JamqpeyT — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 5, 2026

Similarly, water supply schemes, hydropower projects, bridge construction, and increased funding for universities, including institutions for women’s higher education

“اسلام آباد میں آذربائیجان کے تعاون سے آسان خدمت سینٹر قائم کیا گیا ہے، اسی طرز پر ایک سینٹر مظفر آباد میں بھی بہت جلد قائم کیا جائے گا۔ ایک لاکھ لیپ ٹاپ کی تقسیم پورے پاکستان میں میرٹ پر جاری ہے۔ آزاد جموں و کشمیر سے اس سال 8000 بچوں نے اپلائی کیا تھا، جن میں سے 2096 بچوں کو… pic.twitter.com/UIFXhjJawE — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 5, 2026

Concluding his address, PM Shehbaz Sharif assured that Pakistan would continue full cooperation with Azad Jammu and Kashmir, regardless of political changes, urging unity, perseverance, and collective resolve to achieve national development goals and advance the Kashmir cause.

“Pakistan Zindabad, brave Kashmiri people Zindabad,” he said amid applause in the assembly.

“آزاد جموں و کشمیر میں دانش اسکول بھی تعمیر ہو رہے ہیں، اور میرا وعدہ ہے کہ اہلِ کشمیر کے مفادات کے تحفظ اور مساوی ترقی کے لیے پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) اپنی شاندار روایات کو آگے بڑھاتی رہے گی۔ ہمیں اتحاد اور اتفاق سے دشمن کے عزائم ناکام بنانے ہیں۔ تعاون اور مسلسل محنت سے کشمیر کاز… pic.twitter.com/x7naeYFR0A — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 5, 2026

AJK PM, Assembly Speaker Praise Pakistan’s Support

Earlier, AJK Prime Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore welcomed the prime minister, thanking him for visiting AJK for the third time in a short span, calling it a clear demonstration of his deep affection and commitment to the Kashmiri people. He said Pakistan’s political leadership, across party lines, has always stood united on the Kashmir issue.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کا یومِ یکجہتی کشمیر کے موقع پر آزاد جموں و کشمیر کی قانون ساز اسمبلی کے خصوصی اجلاس سے خطاب “آج کشمیری بہنوں بھائیوں سے اظہارِ یکجہتی اور شہدائے کشمیر کو خراجِ عقیدت پیش کرنے کے لئے آئے ہیں۔ سید علی گیلانی، آسیہ اندرابی، یاسین ملک اور میر واعظ عمر فاروق… pic.twitter.com/XIutZkGnEg — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 5, 2026

Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore stated that Indian forces had failed to suppress the Kashmiri spirit despite decades of coercion and militarisation. He lauded Pakistan’s consistent diplomatic efforts at international forums, adding that the people of AJK consider Pakistan their homeland and that no global conspiracy could weaken this bond.

He also paid tribute to Kashmiri martyrs and Pakistan’s armed forces, saying their sacrifices have strengthened the Kashmir cause. Expressing gratitude for development initiatives, he particularly acknowledged the gift of Danish Schools and educational projects, noting these will secure the future of Kashmiri youth.

Speaker of the AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar also addressed the session, thanking PM Shehbaz Sharif for standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris and for prioritising development alongside the freedom struggle.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Senior AJK Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Leader of the Opposition Sardar Atiq Ahmed Khan, PTI AJK President Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi, Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Sardar Hassan Ibrahim Khan, cabinet members, and legislators were also present.