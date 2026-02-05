Pakistan ready to advance shared goals of peace, connectivity and development with Kazakhstan: President

President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Pakistan on Kazakh President Tokayev, pledges stronger bilateral ties

Both leaders discuss trade, energy, defence, IT, agriculture, mining, and regional connectivity, as first Kazakh state visit in over two decades revitalizes bilateral ties

State banquet attended by PM Shehbaz, federal cabinet, parliamentarians, military chiefs and diplomats

$1 billion bilateral trade target highlighted; Roadmap for Trade & Economic Cooperation 2025–2027 unveiled

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to work closely with Kazakhstan to advance shared goals of peace, connectivity, and sustainable development, underscoring the commitment of both countries to broaden cooperation across political, economic, and regional domains.

The President made these remarks while meeting President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Aiwan-e-Sadr, said a press release from the President Secretariat Media Wing.

The two leaders first held a tête-à-tête meeting, exchanging views on key bilateral, regional and international issues, followed by an extended meeting with their respective delegations.

Later, during a Special Investiture Ceremony, President Zardari conferred the Nishan-e-Pakistan on President Tokayev in recognition of his contributions to strengthening Pakistan–Kazakhstan relations. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, members of the federal cabinet, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, members of the diplomatic corps, parliamentarians, and was followed by a state banquet.

Speaking to his Kazakh counterpart, President Zardari said Pakistan and Kazakhstan shared a relationship rooted in mutual trust, common values, and a vision for regional prosperity. He noted that President Tokayev’s visit—the first by a Kazakh head of state in over two decades—offered a timely opportunity to reinvigorate bilateral ties and translate political goodwill into concrete outcomes through expanded cooperation and stronger institutional linkages.

On economic engagement, President Zardari highlighted that while bilateral trade had grown in recent years, it remained below its full potential. He expressed confidence that the Roadmap for Trade and Economic Cooperation 2025–2027, along with agreements on transit trade, customs cooperation, and banking, would remove operational bottlenecks and open new avenues for trade, investment, and business-to-business collaboration.

He also stressed the importance of leveraging Pakistan’s capabilities in energy, agriculture, mining, information technology, and defence production, and underlined the centrality of regional connectivity in strengthening bilateral relations.

President Zardari welcomed progress on rail and road linkages, including the CASA railway alignment and effective utilisation of Quadrilateral Transit Trade Agreement (QTTA) routes, noting that improved connectivity—supported by better air links and access to Pakistani ports—would not only boost trade but also contribute to regional integration and economic stability.

The two leaders welcomed the signing of multiple bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding, expressing confidence that these steps would provide renewed momentum to mutual ties and unlock the significant untapped potential of economic cooperation.

On regional and international developments, President Zardari reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace, dialogue, and respect for international law, emphasizing that challenges in South Asia and beyond should be addressed through cooperation rather than confrontation.

President Tokayev said Kazakhstan attached great importance to its relations with Pakistan, calling the partnership a key pillar of regional cooperation. He expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral ties and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthen connectivity, economic cooperation, and regional stability.

Highlighting the delegation, he noted that several prominent Kazakh business leaders, including three billionaires, were part of the visit and expressed confidence that the $1 billion bilateral trade target was achievable. He also welcomed the growing number of Pakistani students and tourists visiting Kazakhstan.

Both leaders expressed confidence that the visit would open a new chapter in Pakistan–Kazakhstan relations, agreeing to maintain close coordination to advance shared goals of connectivity, economic cooperation, and regional stability.

The extended meeting was attended on the Kazakh side by Berik Assylov, Prosecutor General; Nurlan Zhakupov, CEO Samruk-Kazyna JSC; Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy; Ernar Lazar, Adviser to the President for International Affairs; Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador to Pakistan; Dauren Kosanov, Minister of Defence; Sayasat Nurbek, Minister of Science and Higher Education; Arman Shakkaliyev, Minister of Trade and Integration; Nurlan Sauranbayev, Minister of Transport; and Magzum Mirzagayev, Adviser to the President.

From the Pakistan side, the meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar; Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif; Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal; Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadiq Malik; Federal Minister for Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui; Senator Sherry Rehman; MNA Raja Pervez Ashraf; former Senate Chairman Nayyar Bukhari; Senator Saleem Mandviwala; as well as the Secretary Foreign Affairs and Ambassador of Pakistan to Kazakhstan.