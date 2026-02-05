Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to elevate ties to ‘strategic partnership,’ set trade target at $1b

Premier Shehbaz says he is confident Kazakh president’s visit will open avenues for shared prosperity

Prime Minster also pledges to increase bilateral trade from $250 million to $1 billion within a year

President Tokayev’s first state visit in 23 years, sees both countries sign joint declaration covering trade, defence, education, and climate

Both countries sign 37 MoUs and agreements across petroleum, mining, energy, agriculture and IT sectors

Also sign agreement to develop Belarus-Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan transport corridor

Two sides agree to enhance cooperation, focusing on AI, digitalization, and expanding student and research exchanges

Kazakh President awarded Nishan-i-Pakistan, highlighting historic and friendly bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kazakhstan on Wednesday agreed to establish a “strategic partnership” for the “mutual benefit” of the two countries as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to take bilateral trade volume to $1 billion, saying he was confident that the visit of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev would open “new avenues for shared prosperity”.

In a joint declaration issued on two-day visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Pakistan and Kazakhstan agreed to a “strategic partnership,” and the key areas of cooperation included: political dialogue; security and defence; trade, economy and investment; transport and logistics; education, science and information technology; culture, media, sports and tourism; climate change and environmental coordination; and cooperation at the regional and international level.

“Both the leaders welcomed the growing understanding and partnership between the two countries in various fields, inter alia, political, security, defence, trade, economy, agriculture, transportation, logistics, education, culture, sports, and tourism, as well as deepening of interaction between the two sides in regional and international arenas,” the statement said.

“The leaders reaffirmed that further strengthening cooperation between the two countries, in accordance with the United Nations charter and based on respect for independence, sovereignty, equality, territorial integrity, and universally accepted principles and norms of international law, will not only consolidate and expand their bilateral partnership, but would also positively contribute to the peace, security, connectivity, and stability of the entire region of Central and South Asia and beyond,” it added.

The historic two-day visit marked the first state visit by a Kazakh president in 23 years, reflecting the growing momentum of high-level diplomatic exchanges between the two nations.

‘New avenues for shared prosperity’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that he was confident that the visit of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev would open “new avenues for shared prosperity”.

He made the remarks on X after President Tokayev spent a busy day in Islamabad, meeting with the Pakistani leadership.

“Delighted to host my dear brother President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Islamabad on this historic visit — the first by a Kazakh president in 23 years,” PM Shehbaz said.

“We agreed to elevate our relations to a strategic partnership, enhance bilateral trade to $1 billion, deepen regional connectivity, and expand cooperation across economic, defence, energy, and people-to-people domains,” he said.

“We also addressed the Pakistan–Kazakhstan Business Forum, where it was heartening to see business leaders from both nations engaging to create new opportunities across key sectors,” he added.

“I am confident that President Tokayev’s visit will open new avenues for shared prosperity and stronger regional integration. Our two sides will work closely to devise a roadmap to translate our political goodwill into concrete economic outcomes before my visit to Astana,” he concluded.

Both countries aim to increase bilateral trade to $1bn

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz vowed to take bilateral trade volume with Kazakhstan to $1 billion over the next year. The remarks came as the two addressed a joint press conference in Islamabad.

A signing ceremony was held at the joint press conference, where the two countries signed 27 agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in several sectors, including petroleum, mining, and maritime affairs.

At the outset of his address, PM Shehbaz welcomed the delegation from Kazakhstan, noting that it was the “first time in 23 years that a Kazakh president was visiting the country”.

He stated that the two of them had “very useful and productive meetings since the morning, and just now signed 37 MoUs”.

PM Shehbaz expressed the hope that President Tokayev “will make sure that the MoUs are converted into agreements and then [move] to their implementation phase as early as possible”.

The premier also vowed to ensure “speedy” implementation of the MoUs on his part.

“If we are to make these MoUs a reality, our economic, trade, and cultural relations will go notches higher,” the premier maintained.

He commended President Tokayev for being a “very serious-minded politician [and] an accomplished diplomat”.

He also congratulated the Kazakh premier on receiving the Nishan-i-Pakistan, stressing that the honour reflected Pakistan’s “deep appreciation of your visionary leadership and your outstanding contribution towards strengthening the close and friendly ties between our two brotherly countries”.

The premier then shifted his attention to US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, and congratulated President Tokayev on joining the board.

“Let us pray and hope that we will be successful in bringing long-lasting peace in Gaza, its reconstruction, and of course, make the two-state solution a reality as soon as possible,” PM Shehbaz said.

“Kazakhstan is blessed with infinite natural resources, and you are one of the leading countries in the field of mining minerals and [exporting] them along with petroleum products, oil and gas.

“Pakistan is also blessed with infinite natural resources, great human minds and a very hardworking population,” PM Shehbaz said.

However, he noted that Pakistan and Kazakhstan’s “trade volume was just a meagre $250 million during the last year”.

“This does not just reflect the strength of our friendship but also the potential of our two countries,” he added.

He continued: “Let us make the commitment that we will take up our trade volume to $1 billion in the next year”.

He called on the Pakistani and Kazakh business communities to invest in joint ventures, stressing that the current investment portfolio was “negligible” despite great potential on both sides.

PM Shehbaz detailed that the two sides had agreed to the “Belarus-Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan transport corridor to enhance regional connectivity”.

He assured President Tokayev that Pakistan would offer to Kazakhstan “full access to Pakistan’s transit infrastructure and seaport facilities”.

It is worth mentioning that Kazakhstan is the world’s largest landlocked country. It borders Russia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

On the matter of energy, the premier expressed faith that the collaboration between the two countries in the sector would be a “win-win situation”.

PM Shehbaz further stressed that Pakistan regarded Kazakhstan as a “strategic and one of the most valued partners in Central Asia”.

“I am absolutely confident that with our collaboration and discussion today, with productive, encouraging outcomes and this signing ceremony, we will not only reinvigorate our relations but also give a huge impetus to our bilateral ties,” the premier said.

Detailing the meeting between the two, PM Shehbaz said that President Tokayev gave a “wonderful roadmap for our future cooperation”.

“This could only come from a visionary leader like you, who has great experience, great expertise and knowledge,” the prime minister added.

He further stressed that as Pakistan and Kazakhstan’s partnership strengthened, “we look forward to exploring new horizons of cooperation in trade, culture, education and many other areas”.

Pakistan ‘reliable, important partner’

President Tokayev, in his address, termed Pakistan a “reliable and important partner in South Asia and beyond”.

“Our people are united by centuries-old ties rooted in the legacy of the great Silk Road, as well as by deep cultural and spiritual affinity,” he said.

“Our nations share common values, traditions, and joint aspirations for the future,” he added. He detailed that the two countries “signed a historical document — a joint declaration — on establishing a strategic partnership between Pakistan and Kazakhstan”.

“By elevating our relations to a new level, we open up immense opportunities to engage across the full spectrum of bilateral and multilateral agendas,” he added.

President Tokayev lauded PM Shehbaz for “his significant, decisive contribution to deepening friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries“.

He noted that Islamabad’s “regional and global standing continues to grow” under the leadership of PM Shehbaz.

Tokayev lauded Pakistan’s efforts in “strengthening peace and stability in the region,” recalling Pakistan’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

“Today, Pakistan possesses strong economic potential, well-developed industrial capacity and extensive transit and transport capabilities,” he added.

He also commended the “dynamic development of Pakistan’s defence industry”, which he said was “well-recognised globally”.

Speaking about his meeting with the prime minister, he said, “We just held very substantive and productive talks with PM Shehbaz”.

“This afternoon, I will also have the privilege of meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari,” he added.

He said that during his meeting with PM Shehbaz, the pair discussed “trade, transport and logistics, industry, energy, information technology, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation”.

“Important intergovernmental documents were adopted, focusing on result-oriented engagement across the full bilateral spectrum,” he added.

He also took note of the two countries’ trade ties, which he said were now “gaining new momentum”.

“Last year, bilateral trade doubled compared to the previous year,” he said, adding that the “roadmap for trade and economic cooperation is being effectively implemented”.

Echoing PM Shehbaz’s commitment to expanding bilateral trade ties, he said, “We agreed to take concrete measures to further increase trade volume with an ambitious yet achievable target of reaching $1bn in the near future, emphasising the importance of creating favourable conditions to intensify cooperation between our business communities.”

He added that the transport and logistics project “aimed at expanding trade” would be prioritised.

The Kazakh president stressed that Pakistan’s role in transit and logistics could “offer us alternative access to international markets”.

He said that the two leaders discussed “the capabilities of Pakistan’s ports of Karachi and Gwadar as priority issues”.

The visiting head of state added that the two also addressed the “development of Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and transit routes passing through Afghanistan”.

The two sides also agreed to “explore the possibility of resuming direct air connection between the two countries”.

Speaking about the energy sector, President Tokayev said that the two “exchanged views on the prospects of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India TAPI gas pipeline”.

He further said that the two sides had signed agreements in the agriculture sector. He said that the agreements would pave the way for “expanding trade and establishing joint production facilities”.

Taking note of both countries’ “substantial industrial capabilities”, he invited Pakistani companies to set up production facilities in Kazakhstan.

He added that the two also agreed to “expand mutually beneficial cooperation in the defence industry”.

“Cooperation between our security and law enforcement agencies has been developing dynamically in recent years,” President Tokayev noted.

He also said that the two leaders, during their meeting, “emphasised the strategic importance of AI and digital technologies, especially for economic growth, and we confirmed our readiness to walk jointly in this field”.

Tokayev expressed readiness to “provide favourable conditions for Pakistani investors in Kazakhstan”.

“More than 250 companies from both countries will come together and sign a number of commercial agreements,” he said, referring to the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Business Forum.

He expressed confidence that the event would “unlock untapped potential in trade, economic and investment relations”.

He recalled that in his meeting with the prime minister, the two also discussed the “popularity” of Kazakhstan’s higher education among Pakistani youth.

“Currently, more than 1,000 Pakistanis students are studying in Kazakhstan in various fields,” President Tokayev said.

The two sides agreed to “foster cooperation in science and education,” according to President Tokayev.

PM calls for turning friendly ties into business relations

Later, the two also addressed the Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum. During his speech, PM Shehbaz expressed that the event would “augur wonderfully well for our future”.

“This morning, we had extensive discussions on how to further enhance our trade in agriculture, IT, minerals and connectivity, which is central to this entire discussion,” the premier said

Noting that many Central Asian countries were landlocked, he pledged to provide expertise and an “outlet” through Gwadar and Karachi.

“The NLC (National Logistics Corporation), which is a state-owned company … is fully geared to transport goods from central Asian countries to our ports, and then, of course, from Karachi and Gwadar to Kazakhstan and other central Asian nations,” PM Shehbaz said.

Hailing this as a great opportunity, the premier said that it was “deeply entrusted” to rapidly develop rail and road links through Turkmenistan and Afghanistan to Chaman.

“Pakistan is fully committed to participating and contributing meaningfully in undertaking this project, as it will be a game-changer,” PM Shehbaz asserted. “Not only between our two countries, but this will change the landscape economically for the entire region.”

The premier continued, addressing President Tokayev: “As we discussed this morning, despite our fraternal relations and deep bonds of friendship, our trade volume, as we speak, hovers around $250 million.

“[This] is not a fair reflection of our brotherly relations, and of course, the infinite potential the two countries have in various walks of industry, agriculture, mining, IT, pharmaceutical, engineering, manufacturing and all other important areas of commerce and trade.”

PM Shehbaz said that he and Tokayev agreed to achieve a trade target of $1bn within the next two years, adding that they would do everything “to achieve the target even earlier”.

The premier added that he accepted an invitation from the Kazakh president to visit his country within this year. He added that both nations agreed to form a working group, which would undertake a five-year programme examining ways to increase commerce, trade and bilateral investment.

“My dear brother President Tokayev accepted this proposal immediately, and from our side we have appointed Dr Ahsan Iqbal as head of our Pakistan side,” PM Shehbaz said, adding that Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin would lead the other.

“This will be a very important decision which will lead to a wonderful five-year roadmap, and hopefully, we will sign this document during my visit to your great country,” the premier added.

“This is the time; we should accept this challenge and convert this very friendly relation into very friendly commercial business relations. Time and tide wait for none, so let’s accept the challenge and move forward.”

PM Shehbaz highlighted one of the 37 MoUs signed during Tokayev’s visit, which revolved around developing the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railroad, as well as cooperation between ports to connect both regions and “optimise our respective transit potential”.

He also noted that Tokayev’s visit was the first time a Kazakh leader had come to Pakistan in 23 years, the last one being former president Nursultan Nazarbayev in 2003.

In his address at the forum, Tokayev regarded his first state visit to Pakistan as a “turning point” in the two nations’ bilateral cooperation.

“We have signed a joint declaration which elevates our partnership to the strategic level,” he said.

The Kazakh president further stated that “today’s business forum has resulted in over 30 agreements with a total value [of] around Rs200m” and expressed the hope that both nations would “be able to talk about billions and billions of dollars” in the next six or seven years.

“Going forward, it will serve as a powerful catalyst for further strengthening trade, economic and investment cooperation between our two brotherly nations,” Tokayev said. “Our partnership has been steadily gaining momentum. Last year, trade turnover between our countries nearly doubled.”

He noted that 200 companies with Pakistani capital, operating in the agriculture, construction, food processing and other fields, were active in Kazakhstan.

“Building on this positive trend, we have now set an ambitious yet an achievable goal of increasing our bilateral trade to $1bn,” Tokayev announced. “To realise this, we have firmly committed to creating favourable conditions for Pakistani companies to do business in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh president said that he had instructed his government to intensify business-to-business engagement, especially through the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission.

“Kazakhstan is committed to providing [a] stable and transparent investment climate, offering Pakistani businesses clear pathways into our market and the broader region,” he said.

Tokayev listed transport and logistics as priority areas of engagement between the countries.

“Kazakhstan and Pakistan both occupy strategically important geographic positions. Both countries serve as key gateways for regional and global connectivity,” he highlighted.

The president noted that one of the main factors in advancing cooperation in trade, economics and investment would be the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan transit corridor.

“Its implementation would represent a breakthrough, fundamentally strengthening regional integration and unlocking new opportunities to trade and investment,” Tokayev explained, welcoming an agreement between Pakistan’s National Logistics Corporation and Kazakhstan’s railways operator.

Touching on agriculture and food security, the Kazakh president highlighted Islamabad and Astana’s membership of the Islamic Organisation for Food Security, adding that both countries shared a commitment to “building sustainable, resilient and equitable food systems for our citizens and the wider Muslim world”.

“As we grow as a reliable producer of high-quality and environmentally sustainable agricultural goods, we are taking consistent steps to expand our partnerships and build new supply chains regionally and globally,” Tokayev stated, welcoming Pakistan’s knowledge and capital in the sector.

“The signing of an agreement with the Almaas Group to launch a sugar beet processing plant … marks a significant step in our cooperation, establishing formal relations with both the Fauji Foundation and the Ignite National Technological Fund would be very beneficial to identifying new joint investment projects,” he added.

Moving on to digitalisation, Tokayev said it would be a “key driver” of future trade and investment cooperation. He commended Pakistan’s steps toward digitalisation, such as the introduction of digital solutions for e-governance, connectivity, skill development, innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has consistently emphasised the vital role of digital transformation in ensuring the future competitiveness of the Pakistani economy,” the Kazakh president said.

“Kazakhstan shares this forward-looking vision and is convinced of the transformative potential of digital innovation for both our nations,” he added, noting that Astana’s goal was to become a “fully digital nation” within the next few years.

“To achieve this, we have established a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Development — the first of its kind in our region,” Tokayev said.

In addition, Kazakhstan had created an international centre for AI to serve as a hub for research, innovation and technological enhancement, he said.

“Kazakhstan’s inDrive IT platform is well represented across Pakistan. As of 2025, it accounts for more than 60 per cent of the Pakistani taxi services market and is the number one app for city travel,” he said.

He invited Pakistani partners to leverage Kazakhstan’s IT and investment frameworks as a gateway to tap Kazakh and regional markets.

In terms of education, Tokayev said his country was taking steps to expand its role as a hub for research and innovation, adding that Kazakhstan had forged partnerships with 40 leading universities across the globe.

“During this visit, we have also established formal relations between some of our leading research and education institutions,” he said, expressing gratitude to PM Shehbaz for opening three cultural and academic centres at Pakistani universities.

“I am confident that our joint efforts in education, research and knowledge-sharing will keep serving the best interests of our nations.”

Stating that the partnership between both nations “stands at a pivotal moment”, the Kazakh president identified significant opportunities to broaden and deepen engagement across the full spectrum of the bilateral economic agenda.

“It is essential that we work together to strengthen cooperation, create shared benefits for our businesses and ultimately deliver prosperity for our citizens,” he said.

Tokayev welcomed

Earlier, PM Shehbaz warmly welcomed President Tokayev at his official residence. President Tokayev was presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the armed forces following his arrival.

The Kazakh president arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday for a two-day official visit as the two nations seek to further bolster bilateral ties.

The two countries maintain friendly diplomatic relations, with Kazakhstan being Pakistan’s top export destination among Central Asian countries.

Tokayev is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior cabinet ministers and other high-ranking officials. A video shared by his office showed the streets in Islamabad adorned with Kazakhstan’s national flag.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also met with President Tokayev and welcomed him to Pakistan, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

During the meeting, Dar “underscored Pakistan’s appreciation for the growing momentum of high-level political exchanges.”

The foreign minister “reaffirmed the shared commitment to expand bilateral cooperation across political, economic, & people-to-people domains, and to work together for durable peace, stability, and development in the region,” FO said.

Agreement to deepen trade, connectivity and investment cooperation

Separately, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan held a comprehensive bilateral meeting with Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shaqqaliev, at the Ministry of Commerce in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The two sides explored avenues for expanding economic cooperation, connectivity and investment, according to a press release.

“Both sides agreed that improved rail, road and multimodal connectivity is fundamental to strengthening Pakistan–Kazakhstan trade and enabling sustainable, long-term economic engagement,” the statement said.

The Kazakh minister highlighted the strategic importance of developing major infrastructure projects, particularly railway and road corridors. He emphasised Kazakhstan’s vision of becoming a regional hub connecting Central Asia with South Asia, China, Europe and the Global South, including Pakistan’s ports, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Jam Kamal Khan said that improved transit routes would not only benefit Pakistan and Kazakhstan but also open broader opportunities for regional and global trade.

“Both ministers discussed cooperation in priority sectors, including agriculture and food security, pharmaceuticals, textiles, sports goods, leather products, mining and minerals, energy, and infrastructure development,” the statement said.

The meeting also reviewed the need for structured business-to-business (B2B) engagement. It was agreed to work towards finalising a framework document outlining priority sectors, trade targets and a roadmap of activities, including trade missions, exhibitions and exchange of delegations.

“Both ministers reaffirmed their shared commitment to transforming Pakistan–Kazakhstan economic relations from potential to performance,” the statement added.

They expressed confidence that sustained institutional coordination and private-sector engagement would significantly enhance bilateral trade and investment in the coming years.