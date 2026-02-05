Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-I concludes in Balochistan; 216 terrorists killed, top leadership crippled

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s security forces have successfully concluded Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-I in Balochistan, killing 216 terrorists and dismantling key command-and-control structures of Indian-sponsored militant networks, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, the operation comprised a series of coordinated, swift and intelligence-driven actions against terrorist elements seeking to disrupt peace and development by targeting innocent civilians, including women and children.

The operation was initiated on January 29 in Panjgur and the outskirts of Harnai district after credible and verified intelligence confirmed the presence of terrorist elements posing an imminent threat to the local population. In the initial phase, security forces raided identified hideouts, eliminating 41 terrorists linked to Indian proxy networks.

Subsequently, when Fitna al Hindustan launched desperate retaliatory attacks to destabilise Balochistan, security forces responded aggressively and decisively, thwarting their designs. This was followed by a broader series of intelligence-based operations across multiple areas, aimed at dismantling sleeper cells through sustained combing and sanitisation actions.

“Through meticulous planning, actionable intelligence and seamless joint execution, Pakistan’s Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies, with the support of intelligence agencies, responded with precision and resolve,” the ISPR said.

As a result of these coordinated engagements and clearance operations, 216 terrorists were neutralised, significantly degrading the leadership, operational capability and logistical networks of the militant groups. A substantial cache of foreign-origin weapons, ammunition, explosives and equipment was also recovered, with preliminary analysis pointing to systematic external facilitation and logistical support to the extremists.

The ISPR said that during the operation, 36 innocent civilians, including women and children, were martyred, while 22 personnel of the security forces and law enforcement agencies laid down their lives in the defence of Pakistan’s territorial integrity.

“Their courage, professionalism and unwavering commitment reflect the highest traditions of service,” the statement said, adding that the nation honours their sacrifice and stands in solidarity with the families of all martyrs.

Reaffirming its resolve, the ISPR said Pakistan’s armed forces remain steadfast in combating terrorism in all its forms under the National Action Plan (NAP) and that counter-terrorism operations would continue with full determination until the complete elimination of terrorist threats.

“Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-I stands as a testament to Pakistan’s—and particularly Balochistan’s proud people’s—unwavering commitment to choosing peace over violence, unity over division and development over destruction,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari commended the security forces and law enforcement agencies for the successful completion of the operation. He said timely action by the forces foiled the nefarious attempts of Fitna al Hindustan to destabilise Balochistan, stressing that the eradication of foreign-backed terrorism remains a top national priority. He paid tribute to the civilian and security martyrs and expressed condolences to their families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also lauded the officers and personnel of the security forces and the armed forces’ leadership for the success of the operation. Praising their professional capabilities, he said the forces had broken the back of the enemies of peace and development in Balochistan.

The prime minister emphasised that the nation would never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs and vowed that all attempts by terrorists to sabotage peace by targeting innocent civilians would be crushed. He reaffirmed that the war against terrorism would continue until it is completely eradicated, adding that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in defence of the homeland.