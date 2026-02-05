Naqvi, Chinese envoy reaffirm enduring Pak-China strategic partnership, joint counter-terror measures

Interior Minister briefs Chinese envoy on Balochistan security situation, describing attacks as ‘organized and premeditated’

Says a Special Protection Unit being established exclusively for security of Chinese nationals

Ambassador Zaidong condemns recent terrorist attacks, expresses solidarity with affected families

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong on Thursday reaffirmed the enduring Pakistan-China strategic partnership, with the Chinese envoy reiterating China’s firm stance against terrorism in all its forms and assuring continued cooperation in Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts.

The high-level meeting took place at the Ministry of Interior, where Minister Naqvi briefed the ambassador on the security situation in Balochistan, according to a press release issued by the Interior Ministry.

چین کے سفیر جیانگ زی ڈونگ کی وزارت داخلہ آمد .وفاقی وزیر داخلہ محسن نقوی نے خیر مقدم کیا

وزیرداخلہ محسن نقوی سے چین کے سفیر جیانگ زی ڈونگ کی اہم ملاقات

Minister Naqvi welcomed Ambassador Zaidong upon his arrival, while the Chinese side strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks targeting civilians and security forces in Balochistan. The ambassador expressed deep sympathy for the affected families, emphasizing that China “stands in complete solidarity” with Pakistan during this challenging period.

The interior minister assured the envoy that providing maximum security to Chinese nationals was Pakistan’s top priority.

Briefing the ambassador, Naqvi described the attacks in Balochistan as “organized and premeditated,” noting that security forces responded swiftly and effectively. He highlighted ongoing counter-terrorism operations and enhanced protective measures for Chinese citizens and projects across the country.

“A Special Protection Unit is being established exclusively for the security of Chinese nationals,” the minister said, adding that modern Chinese technology will further strengthen coordinated counter-terrorism efforts.

Minister Naqvi also apprised Ambassador Zaidong of his recent visit to China, noting progress in security and development cooperation. Both sides held detailed discussions on counter-terrorism, internal security, and cybercrime, agreeing to deepen collaboration, particularly in intelligence sharing.

Reaffirming their commitment to the long-standing strategic partnership, both officials stressed that no adversary could undermine Pakistan-China friendship. Ambassador Zaidong thanked Pakistan for its security measures, while Minister Naqvi expressed gratitude for China’s consistent support.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, senior Interior Ministry officials, and representatives of the Chinese Embassy were also present at the meeting.

Coordinated Attacks and Security Response in Balochistan

Balochistan witnessed a spate of coordinated attacks on January 31, striking 12 locations across the province and bringing parts of the restive region to a standstill for several days. Security forces carried out swift retaliatory action.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced the successful conclusion of “Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1”, stating that a total of 216 terrorists were killed in intelligence-driven clearance actions against “Indian-sponsored terrorist elements.”

“Security forces have successfully concluded Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1 in Balochistan, under which a series of coordinated, swift, and intelligence-driven operations were conducted against Indian-sponsored elements seeking to disrupt peace and development by targeting innocent civilians, including women and children,” the ISPR said.

Threats to Chinese Nationals and Projects

Chinese citizens and projects have previously been targeted in Pakistan, including in Balochistan. According to data shared by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) in December 2024, 20 Chinese citizens were killed and 34 injured in terror attacks across Pakistan from 2021 until then.