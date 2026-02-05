Military leadership reiterates unwavering support for Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, on behalf of the armed forces of Pakistan, reaffirmed their unwavering support for the resilient people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their epic struggle for self-determination.

On the solemn occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Pakistan Armed Forces strongly condemned grave violations of human rights in IIOJK, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, and attempts to alter the demographic and political landscape of the region, with blatant disregard for international law.

“We reiterate that a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, remains essential for lasting peace and stability in South Asia. The international community must take concrete and meaningful action to alleviate the suffering of the Kashmiri people.”

The Armed Forces of Pakistan remain steadfast in their duty to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and unwavering in their solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their rightful quest for freedom and dignity.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed across the country today (Thursday) to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people who are struggling for their right to self-determination under United Nations (UN) resolutions.

This year, the Day is being observed in Pakistan and other parts of the world at a time when Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir have reached a new level of oppression and human rights’ denial to crush the indigenous freedom movement against the subjugating forces.

The objective of observing the day is to draw the attention of the world community to play its role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

The Kashmiri people living in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, and other parts of the world will also observe the Solidarity Day with the renewed pledge to continue their freedom movement till they achieve their right to self-determination.