KP Apex Committee stresses political unity, centre–province coordination to defeat terrorism

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa apex committee on Thursday termed “consultation, cooperation and coordination” with the federal government and all political parties essential for the success of a comprehensive counter-terrorism strategy, as the province grapples with a surge in militant violence.

The committee, chaired by Chief Minister Sohail Afridi in his first meeting since assuming office a day earlier, discussed the worsening security situation in the province and an action plan to eliminate Fitna-al-Khawarij—the state’s term for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)—and restore lasting peace, according to a press release from the CM’s office.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, the Peshawar corps commander, the chief secretary, the KP inspector general of police, and senior civil, military and law enforcement officials.

The apex committee unanimously agreed that “joint consultation, mutual cooperation and practical coordination between all political parties, public representatives and the federal government” were indispensable to the success of any long-term counter-terrorism policy.

It resolved that the KP government would utilise all available resources—including the armed forces, police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and other institutions—to combat militancy and would not hesitate to make any sacrifice to restore peace and stability.

The forum expressed hope that a comprehensive long-term strategy would address the root causes of terrorism, restore public confidence and enable the government and citizens to jointly work toward national progress.

Reiterating that good governance and public welfare were central to defeating terrorism, the committee decided that in the first phase, terrorism-affected areas would be transformed into “model good governance districts”. It said all government resources would be mobilised to address gaps in development, social services and economic growth in these regions.

The committee also announced a special, organised package to provide security, communication, health, education, employment and basic amenities in affected areas. It stressed that the complete care, rehabilitation and dignified return of temporarily displaced people was a top priority, describing their resettlement as a foundation for future peace, development and prosperity.

Addressing the meeting, CM Afridi asserted that the provincial government would make “no compromise on peace” and said the civil administration, armed forces and law enforcement agencies were fully aligned in maintaining law and order. He reiterated that the fight against terrorism was collective in nature and could only be won through joint efforts.

The statement comes days after CM Afridi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss KP’s financial issues and counter-terrorism measures. During that meeting, the premier had described the KP government’s cooperation in restoring peace as “unavoidable” and urged the province to strengthen its institutions to counter militancy.

Relations between the PTI-led KP government and the Centre have often been strained over counter-terrorism policy, particularly military operations, with the provincial leadership demanding greater inclusion in decision-making.

The debate over the appropriate approach to restoring law and order follows a sharp rise in militant violence. According to the Annual Security Report 2025 by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), fatalities in KP increased from 1,620 in 2024 to 2,331 in 2025 — a rise of 711 deaths, accounting for over 82 per cent of the national increase and marking a nearly 44 per cent year-on-year surge in violence in the province.