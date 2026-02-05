Any aggression to draw swift response: CDF Munir on Kashmir frontlines

MUZAFFARABAD: Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir on Thursday warned that any act of aggression against Pakistan would be met with a “swift and befitting response,” asserting that the armed forces remain fully prepared to counter both conventional and hybrid threats in an evolving security environment.

The remarks came during his visit to forward positions along the Line of Control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Kashmir Solidarity Day, observed across Pakistan to express support for the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and their right to self-determination.

According to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Field Marshal Munir visited a forward post in AJK, where he interacted with troops deployed on the frontlines.

“He reiterated that any act of aggression would be instantaneously met with a swift and befitting response and underscored that the armed forces remain fully prepared to counter both conventional and hybrid threats,” the ISPR said.

Later, the CDF visited Muzaffarabad and paid homage to the martyrs of the Kashmir freedom struggle by laying a wreath at the Jammu and Kashmir Martyrs Monument. He offered tributes to their sacrifices, acknowledging their enduring legacy of valour.

Interacting with local notables and veterans, Field Marshal Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s “unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support” for the people of IIOJK. He said Indian atrocities, continued human rights violations and what he described as Hindutva-driven excesses had failed to suppress the legitimate struggle and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Reiterating Pakistan’s principled stance on the Kashmir dispute, the army chief said the region would “soon witness the dawn of freedom, in accordance with the will and destiny of the people of Kashmir.” He added that Pakistan would continue to raise the issue at all relevant international forums until a just resolution is achieved in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The ISPR said the CDF praised the professionalism, morale and combat readiness of officers and soldiers deployed in AJK despite challenging operational conditions. He emphasised the need for peak operational preparedness, heightened vigilance and seamless coordination across all domains to effectively deter and respond to any hostile provocation.

Earlier, upon his arrival in Muzaffarabad, Field Marshal Munir was received by the Commander Rawalpindi Corps.