Uzbek President Mirziyoyev arrives today for two-day visit, high-level talks planned

ISLAMABAD: Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will arrive in Pakistan on Thursday for a two-day official visit aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the FO said the Uzbek president is visiting at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and will lead a high-level delegation comprising cabinet ministers and prominent business leaders. The visit will take place on February 5 and 6.

During his stay, President Mirziyoyev will call on President Asif Ali Zardari, hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and address the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum. The engagements are expected to focus on deepening cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

“Discussions will focus on reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations and identifying new avenues to further deepen cooperation in diverse sectors including trade, energy, defence, education, people-to-people exchange and regional connectivity,” the FO statement said.

The Foreign Office noted that this would be President Mirziyoyev’s second visit to Pakistan, reflecting the “upward trajectory” of Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations and the close ties between the two countries, rooted in shared history, faith and common aspirations for peace and prosperity in Central and South Asia. His previous visit took place in 2022.

In recent years, Pakistan and Uzbekistan have significantly expanded cooperation, particularly in trade and economic sectors. The two sides signed a $1 billion trade agreement in 2023 and have since been working on additional initiatives, including a roadmap for industrial cooperation, to enhance regional connectivity.