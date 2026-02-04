Uzbek President Mirziyoyev arrives in Islamabad on two-day visit to deepen bilateral ties

President Mirziyoyev undertaking official visit scheduled for Feb 5–6 at PM Shehbaz’s invitation

Foregin Office says visiting president will meet President Zardari, hold talks with PM Shehbaz and address business forum

Bilateral talks to focus on trade, energy, defence, education and people-to-people exchange

Visit expected to mark a new phase in regional connectivity and cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will arrive in Pakistan on Thursday (tomorrow) for a two-day official visit to further deepen the bilateral relations between the two countries, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the FO said that at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Mirziyoyev will lead a high-level delegation comprising cabinet ministers and business leaders during the visit scheduled for February 5–6.

🔊PR No.3️⃣4️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ Curtain Raiser: Visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan https://t.co/S1g2Llr1m2

🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/X2p3Xi3669 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) February 4, 2026

According to the FO, the visiting dignitary will call on President Asif Ali Zardari, hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and address the Pakistan–Uzbekistan Business Forum.

“Discussions will focus on reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations and identifying new avenues to further deepen cooperation in diverse sectors, including trade, energy, defence, education, people-to-people exchange and regional connectivity,” the statement said.

The FO noted that this would be President Mirziyoyev’s second visit to Pakistan, reflecting the upward trajectory of Pakistan–Uzbekistan relations and the brotherly ties between the two countries, rooted in common history, faith and shared aspirations for peace and prosperity in Central and South Asia.

President Mirziyoyev last visited Pakistan in 2022.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan have in recent years strengthened ties through trade and economic cooperation. A $1 billion trade deal was signed in 2023, while plans for further collaboration—including a roadmap for industrial cooperation—underscore the two sides’ commitment to enhancing regional connectivity.

Last month, the two countries agreed to expand bilateral trade to $2 billion during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Mirziyoyev in Tashkent.

The Embassy of Uzbekistan said last week that President Mirziyoyev’s visit to Pakistan was expected to mark a new phase in bilateral relations.