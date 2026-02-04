UN experts raise alarm over conviction of lawyers Imaan Mazari, Hadi Chattha

ISLAMABAD: Five United Nations human rights experts on Wednesday voiced serious concern over the conviction and sentencing of lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband, Hadi Ali Chatta, warning that the case threatens freedom of expression and the independence of the legal profession in Pakistan.

In a joint statement, UN special rapporteurs Margaret Satterthwaite, Ben Saul, Mary Lawlor, Irene Khan and Gina Romero said the couple had been convicted on multiple criminal charges and handed lengthy prison sentences “for simply exercising rights guaranteed by international human rights law”.

An Islamabad sessions court last month sentenced Imaan and Hadi to a combined 17 years in prison in a case linked to controversial social media posts.

“Lawyers, like other individuals, are entitled to freedom of expression. The exercise of this right should never be conflated with criminal conduct, especially not terrorism,” the experts said, expressing concern over the vague definition of terrorism-related offences under Pakistan’s counter-terrorism laws.

They warned that such prosecutions risk criminalising the work of lawyers and human rights defenders, creating a chilling effect on civil society. The experts also noted that the couple had faced at least 10 criminal complaints since 2022, most of which were pending, suggesting what they described as an arbitrary use of the legal system to harass and intimidate them for their advocacy work.

“States must ensure lawyers are not subject to prosecution for professional actions nor identified with their clients,” the statement said, adding that international fair trial standards appeared to have been undermined in the case, seriously threatening the fairness of the convictions.

The UN experts, who act independently of the UN Secretariat, said they had formally raised their concerns with the Pakistani authorities.

Earlier, the International Commission of Jurists and partner organisations condemned the couple’s “arbitrary arrest and conviction,” while the UN Human Rights Office said the sentencing following fair trial concerns was “deeply disturbing”.

The European Union also expressed concern, with its spokesperson for foreign affairs saying the convictions over social media activity ran counter to freedom of expression and the independence of lawyers, which are key democratic principles and part of Pakistan’s international human rights obligations.