PM reaffirms Pakistan–Libya ties as top Libyan leadership holds high-level talks

By Staff Report
  • Premier Shehbaz meets Libyan PM Osama Saad Hamad, FM Khalifa Haftar and Lt Gen Saddam Haftar
  • Talks focus on bilateral cooperation, peace and regional stability as Pakistan vows to deepen friendly relations with Libya
  • Both sides reach understanding to maintain close contact, expand collaboration in multiple fields including military engagement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering friendly relations with Libya as a high-level Libyan delegation called on him at the Prime Minister’s House, state media reported.

According to state-broadcaster PTV, the delegation comprised Libyan Prime Minister Dr Osama Saad Hamad, Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces Field Marshal Khalifa Abu-al-Qasim Haftar, and Deputy Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, were also present during the meeting.

 

“During the discussions, both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral relations,” PTV said. The meeting reflected a shared desire to enhance cooperation in areas of common concern and to promote peace, stability and development at regional and international levels, it added.

During the meeting, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering friendly relations with Libya and emphasised the importance of continued engagement and dialogue. The Libyan leadership appreciated Pakistan’s role and expressed interest in expanding collaboration between the two countries.

“The meeting concluded with an understanding to maintain close contact and explore avenues for future cooperation,” PTV reported.

A day earlier, weeks after the signing of a more than $4 billion arms deal, Pakistan’s armed forces and Libya’s eastern military had pledged to continue their engagement and collaboration.

The affirmation came during a meeting between Field Marshal Khalifa Abu-al-Qasim Haftar, along with Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday, according to the military’s media wing.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, with particular focus on security dynamics in their respective regions and professional cooperation. The discussion underscored the importance of continued engagement and collaboration between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Libya.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir welcomed the distinguished guests and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Libya, emphasising Pakistan’s support for peace, stability and institutional development in the country.

The meeting was held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere, reflecting the longstanding friendly relations between Pakistan and Libya.

Earlier, upon arrival at Noor Khan Airbase, Field Marshal Khalifa Abu-al-Qasim Haftar was received by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF. The visiting dignitary also paid homage to the Shuhada and laid a wreath at the martyrs’ memorial at GHQ.

