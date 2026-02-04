‘Nov 26 Protest Case’: ATC serves show-cause to IO over delay in challan against CM Afridi, others

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra warns case cannot proceed without submission of charge sheet, emphasizing police must act

Margalla Police registered case against KP CM Afridi and others for Nov 26 protest

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday took notice of the delay in submission of the charge sheet in a case linked to the November 26 protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and others, issuing a show-cause notice to the investigation officer.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, presiding over the proceedings involving KP CM Sohail Afridi, PTI KP President MNA Junaid Akbar and others, made it clear that the case cannot proceed without completion of the challan.

During the hearing, the court expressed displeasure over the failure to submit the charge sheet despite the passage of considerable time. Judge Sipra directed the investigating officer to explain why the challan had not been completed so far, emphasizing that submission of the charge sheet is mandatory for the case to move forward.

“The issue between the police and the accused is not the court’s concern,” the judge remarked, adding that while the police were free to act according to law, the court requires the case record without further delay.

The Margalla Police had registered a case against Sohail Afridi and others in connection with the November 26, 2024 protest. Further proceedings will now depend on the response of the investigating officer and the submission of the challan.

IHC serves notices on petitions seeking removal of TikTokers from PCL

In a related development, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents, including the Ministry of Interior, on petitions seeking removal of TikTokers Nadeem Malik and Rajab Butt from the passport control list (PCL).

Justice Muhammad Azam Khan heard the petitions of Rajab Butt and Nadeem Naniwala, with Barrister Raja Qadeer Janjua and Advocate Ahad Khokhra representing the petitioners.

The petitioners requested the court to remove their names from the travel ban list. The IHC issued notices to the Secretary Interior, FIA, DG Passport and Immigration, and other concerned parties, seeking a formal response.

The hearing was adjourned till next week for further proceedings.