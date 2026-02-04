Naqvi backs new FIA chief, vows to turn agency into ‘model institution’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday met newly appointed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Dr Usman Anwar and expressed confidence that, under his leadership, the agency would be transformed into a “model institution.”

The meeting took place during Naqvi’s visit to the FIA Headquarters in Islamabad, according to a statement issued by the interior ministry. The minister said he expected Anwar to utilise his “energies and capabilities” to reform the FIA and bring it in line with public expectations.

Naqvi assured full government support to make the FIA a “modern, strong, and effective organization,” the statement said.

Dr Anwar, in turn, pledged to upgrade the agency to international standards through modern technology and enhanced training. “All necessary measures will be taken to improve the institution,” he was quoted as saying.

During the visit, the interior minister also reviewed an under-construction committee room at the headquarters. It was decided that the FIA’s main building would be reconstructed and renovated to meet modern requirements.

The meeting was attended by the commandant of the National Police Academy, the director general of the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency, the Islamabad inspector general of police and senior FIA officers.

Dr Anwar, who previously served as Punjab’s police chief, was appointed FIA director general a day earlier after replacing Rao Abdul Kareem.

An official had earlier told media that a senior federal minister backed Anwar’s posting, citing his prior experience in the FIA as key for handling high-profile cases.

Following the appointment, Naqvi said in a post on X that with Anwar’s “vision and dynamism,” the public would see “real, visible change in the coming months.”