Man convicted of attempting to assassinate Trump sentenced to life

Ryan Routh, who attempted to assassinate U.S. President Donald Trump at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday. The 59-year-old man was convicted last September on multiple criminal charges, including attempted assassination, after he represented himself in court during the trial.

Routh was arrested in 2024 after he was found hiding in the bushes at Trump International Golf Club on September 15, just two months before the 2024 presidential election. Prosecutors argued that Routh had meticulously planned the attack for months, even tracking Trump’s movements, and was prepared to kill anyone who got in his way. They recommended a life sentence, which was handed down by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon.

Despite the severity of his crimes, Routh argued that he had no intention of killing Trump and claimed that his defense at trial had been compromised by his lack of legal training. He also expressed a willingness to undergo psychological treatment for a personality disorder while serving his sentence.

During his arrest, Routh was found with an assault-style rifle, body armor-like metal plates, and a video camera aimed at the golf course. He also had six cellphones and used fake names to conceal his identity. Routh had arrived in South Florida a month before the incident and spent hours in hiding before being discovered by Secret Service agents.

The attempted assassination came two months after another violent incident in which Trump was grazed by a bullet at a campaign rally. Both events occurred in the lead-up to the 2024 election, which Trump won after losing to Democrat Joe Biden four years earlier.

Routh’s behavior in court was erratic, and after the jury’s verdict, he appeared to attempt self-harm before being restrained. His daughter expressed that her father had not harmed anyone and vowed to get him out of prison.

Trump responded to the sentencing with a post on his Truth Social platform, calling Routh an “evil man with an evil intention.”