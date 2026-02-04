Kazakhstan President arrives on two-day visit with agenda to bolster bilateral ties

President Zardari, PM Shhebaz warmly receive Kazakhstan President upon his arrival at Nur Khan Airbase

President Tokayev arrives for two-day official visit (Feb 3–4,) to strengthen Islamabad’s role as land bridge between Central and South Asia

Visiting President scheduled to meet President Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif and address Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum to boost trade and investment

Bilateral talks to cover trade, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts and enhancing cooperation in various fields

President Zardari to confer Nishan-e-Pakistan awards on Kazakhstan and Uzbek presidents

RAWALPINDI: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday warmly received the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, upon his arrival at Nur Khan Airbase.

President Tokayev arrived in Pakistan for a two-day official visit (Feb 3–4, 2026) aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations. Pakistan and Kazakhstan maintain friendly diplomatic relations, with Kazakhstan being Pakistan’s top export destination among Central Asian countries.

قازقستان کے صدر قاسم جومارت توکایووف دو روزہ سرکاری دورے پر پاکستان پہنچ گئے۔

The Kazakh president was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior cabinet ministers and other top officials. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar along with federal ministers were also present to welcome the visiting dignitary.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received the President of Kazakhstan H.E.Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Nur Khan Airbase.

Children dressed in traditional attire, carrying the national flags of both Pakistan and Kazakhstan, added a vibrant welcome for President Tokayev. A 21-gun salute was presented in his honour, highlighting the ceremonial significance of the visit.

During his stay, President Tokayev is scheduled to meet President Zardari, hold talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and address the Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum, focusing on trade, logistics, regional connectivity, and people-to-people contacts.

On his arrival, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to X, posting that he was “delighted” to welcome the Kazakh President. “I look forward to our meaningful and productive engagements tomorrow. The Pakistan-Kazakhstan friendship is a time-tested partnership that continues to bring our peoples closer together. This visit marks a new milestone in our glorious journey,” he said.

"Delighted to welcome my dear brother, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Pakistan. I look forward to our meaningful and productive engagements tomorrow. The Pakistan-Kazakhstan friendship is a time-tested partnership that continues to bring our peoples closer together."

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, who also received the Kazakh president at Nur Khan Airbase, said: “Honoured to welcome His Excellency Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his two-day official visit to Pakistan. This will be a great visit in terms of strong ties between both countries, and we look forward to further strengthening our friendship and bilateral cooperation.”

A video shared by the Kazakh president’s office showed Islamabad streets adorned with Kazakhstan’s national flag, reflecting the high-profile nature of the visit.

Nishan-e-Pakistan Awards to Kazakh and Uzbek Presidents

Earlier on Tuesday, a statement from the President’s Office announced that President Zardari will confer the Nishan-e-Pakistan, the country’s highest civilian award, on the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan during their official visits.

The award, often conferred on visiting heads of state, recognises individuals who have rendered services of the highest distinction to Pakistan. The investiture ceremonies will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, followed by state banquets attended by federal cabinet members, parliamentarians, diplomats, and other dignitaries.

Strategic and Economic Cooperation in Focus

According to the Foreign Office, President Tokayev will meet both President Zardari and PM Shehbaz Sharif and address the Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum. The visit provides both Islamabad and Astana an opportunity to review bilateral relations comprehensively, discuss new avenues for cooperation, and explore collaboration at regional and international forums.

This visit is viewed as a win-win for both countries:

For Pakistan, it strengthens Islamabad’s position as a land bridge between Central and South Asia.

For Kazakhstan, it provides an opportunity to diversify international trade amid Eurasian economic turbulence caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Earlier visits have already laid the groundwork: Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek recently visited Pakistan, and eight MoUs were signed on Monday between higher education institutions of the two countries to promote joint research, faculty and student exchanges, collaborative programmes, and capacity-building initiatives.

As part of these collaborations, Kazakh educational centres were inaugurated at three public sector universities in Islamabad. In September 2025, then-Kazakh Deputy Premier Murat Nurtleu visited Pakistan and signed the Action Plan of Cooperation to further boost bilateral relations.