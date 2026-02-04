Iran lauds Pakistan’s ‘principled support’ as regional tensions mount

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam on Wednesday lauded Islamabad’s “principled positions and continued support” toward Tehran during a meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, amid rising regional tensions involving the United States and Israel.

In a post on X following the meeting, Ambassador Moghadam said he was “highly honored” to call on Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, reaffirming Iran’s firm commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan. He expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s consistent support for Iran “in various arenas”.

According to the envoy, the discussions focused on the latest regional developments, particularly in the context of what he described as recent US and Israeli “interventionist positions, threats, and escalatory rhetoric.” The two sides also exchanged views on initiatives aimed at deepening cooperation between what he termed the two “brotherly countries” of Iran and Pakistan.

Moghadam acknowledged the “tireless endeavours” of the Pakistani government, especially Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in promoting comprehensive and all-round cooperation between the two neighbors.

While underscoring Iran’s readiness to defend itself against any “imminent adventurism,” he said Tehran remained committed to fair and constructive negotiations based on dialogue, mutual respect and international norms.

Describing the relationship between the two nations as one of deep historical and emotional bonds, the Iranian envoy said Iran and Pakistan were “like two bodies and one soul,” having consistently demonstrated brotherhood over time.

Quoting Nawaz Sharif, Moghadam said the former prime minister expressed concern over recent regional developments and potential threats while stressing the importance of constructive negotiations rooted in equality, mutual respect, and international law. Nawaz, he added, emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy—alongside respect for sovereignty and rejection of force—were essential for peace and stability in an already volatile region.

Separately, the PML-N said in a statement that bilateral ties, trade, energy cooperation and the regional situation were discussed during the meeting, with both sides reiterating their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Iran relations. The party said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz invited Iranian investment in agriculture, information technology, and tourism and reaffirmed her resolve to advance economic and social ties.

The statement quoted Nawaz Sharif as saying: “If the door to talks is kept open, even the biggest of issues can be resolved through negotiations. Iran has faced the situation with immense courage.” He also extended prayers and good wishes for Iran and its people.

According to the PML-N, Ambassador Moghadam remarked that the Muslim world “needed a great leader like Nawaz” and highlighted the importance of his potential role in promoting closer Pakistan-Iran ties.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of heightened Iran-US tensions, with a US military buildup in the Middle East fuelling fears of confrontation. Iran and the United States are expected to hold talks in Oman on Friday, with Pakistan also invited to participate.

Reuters reported that Tehran preferred Oman over Türkiye as the venue to maintain continuity with previous negotiations on its nuclear programme and to avoid broadening the agenda to include issues such as ballistic missiles.