GTA 6 release set for November 2026, after several delays

By News Desk

Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI is still scheduled for release on November 19, 2026, following multiple delays.

In its latest earnings report, the company assured that there has been no change to the current release date, despite previous adjustments to the timeline. Initially, GTA VI was slated for a Fall 2025 release but was then moved to May 26, 2026, before being shifted again to November 19, 2026.

Rockstar cited the need for extra development time to enhance the game’s quality.

Take-Two’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, mentioned in an interview with IGN that the marketing campaign for GTA VI would ramp up this summer, signaling confidence in meeting the planned release date.

While Rockstar has a history of delaying major titles, another public delay for GTA VI would be unusual, as the studio has not typically postponed a game twice after setting a new release date.

The game is expected to launch with strong market anticipation, with projections indicating it could sell 40 million copies and generate $3 billion in revenue during its first year. However, even GTA VI’s strong performance may not fully address the broader challenges facing the video game industry.

In the same earnings report, Take-Two revealed that Grand Theft Auto V had sold an additional 5 million copies, bringing its total sales to 225 million units. Red Dead Redemption II added another 3 million copies to reach 82 million units sold since its release in October 2018.

