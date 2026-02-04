DHA allows kite flying after govt approval

LAHORE: The Defence Housing Authority has announced conditional permission for kite flying in its residential areas of Lahore, allowing the activity only after obtaining a no-objection certificate from the government. The decision comes as part of a regulated approach aimed at balancing cultural traditions with public safety concerns.

According to the new framework, kite flying will be permitted strictly on approved days and within designated zones. Organizers, residents, or community bodies seeking to arrange kite flying activities must secure prior clearance from relevant government departments, including local administration and law enforcement agencies. The permission process is intended to ensure compliance with safety protocols, particularly regarding the use of hazardous string and aerial hazards near roads, power lines, and sensitive installations.

Officials associated with Defence Housing Authority stated that the authority will coordinate with district administration to monitor implementation. The use of metallic, chemical, or glass-coated string remains prohibited, and violators may face fines, confiscation of materials, or legal action under existing laws.

The move has been welcomed by many residents who see kite flying as an important cultural activity, especially during the spring season. At the same time, authorities emphasized that public safety, protection of wildlife, and prevention of accidents remain the top priority.

The district administration in Lahore has reiterated that the permission is conditional and reversible. Any incident linked to negligence or violation of approved rules may result in immediate withdrawal of the NOC and stricter enforcement measures.

The development signals a cautious shift toward regulated cultural activities in the city, reflecting efforts to revive traditional festivities while maintaining law and order.