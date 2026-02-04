Citizens deserve access to healthcare, education and transport as a right, not charity: CM Maryam

Punjab CM says fake govt is one that deprives people of their rights, development, peace and happiness

Inaugurates electric bus service in Rajanpur, announces ‘Apna Khet, Apna Rozgar’ Project

Says ‘Punjab begins from Rajanpur not ends,’ rejects south Punjab neglect narrative

Says 72 roads worth Rs12b under construction in Rajanpur

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the electric bus service in Rajanpur on Wednesday, criticised governance failures elsewhere—‘an apparent reference to the KP government’—saying “a fake government was one that deprived people of their rights, development, peace and happiness.”

“Citizens deserve access to healthcare, education, employment and transport as a right, not as charity. I pray to Allah Almighty and express my gratitude for the opportunity to serve the mothers, sisters and daughters of Punjab and to dedicate all available resources to their welfare,” she said while inaugurating the electric bus service, according to a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

On the occasion, the chief minister also announced the launch of the ‘Apna Khet, Apna Rozgar’ project aimed at providing employment opportunities to poor and unemployed citizens.

Under the scheme, she said 250,000 acres of agricultural land would be allocated to deserving and jobless individuals, with each beneficiary receiving three to five acres. She announced that farmers under the programme would be issued Kisan Cards to facilitate crop cultivation and enable access to fertilisers, pesticides and seeds. She also announced the establishment of Centres of Excellence in every tehsil, the statement said.

Directing officials to expand public transport, the chief minister ordered that green bus services be launched in all tehsils of Punjab within one year. She said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had conveyed a special message of affection for the people of Rajanpur, adding that the district held a close place in his heart.

Rejecting the notion of Rajanpur as Punjab’s last district, she said Punjab began from Rajanpur. Paying tribute to Baloch cultural identity, she saluted the Baloch turban, shawl and cap, and said Rajanpur was no longer a backward district of south Punjab. She said underdevelopment was coming to an end, with state-of-the-art electric buses now operating in the district, similar to Lahore, it added.

وزیراعلیٰ مریم نواز شریف نے جنوبی پنجاب کے ضلع راجن پور میں جدید الیکٹرک بس سروس کا افتتاح کر دیا۔ اب راجن پور کے عوام کو بھی بین الاقوامی معیار کی ٹرانسپورٹ میسر ہوگی۔ pic.twitter.com/DLlajx3iiL — PMLN (@pmln_org) February 4, 2026

The chief minister said 72 roads were being constructed in Rajanpur at a cost of Rs12 billion. She announced that, like Rajanpur, 2,600 modern and future-ready bus stands were being built across Punjab to provide proper waiting facilities for workers, children and students during heat and rain.

For me, the entire Punjab is the same. The facilities available in Lahore are also being provided to South Punjab. pic.twitter.com/kUya1czEKZ — Maryamazing (@MaryamMania) February 4, 2026

She appreciated the efforts of the provincial transport minister, secretary transport and their team, stating that 500 green buses were already operational across Punjab, 1,100 more would arrive soon, and another 1,500 buses would be introduced within the year.

Right now, 500 green buses have arrived in Punjab. Another 1,100 green buses are on the way. God willing, in 2026, 1,500 more green buses will be coming to Punjab. This international standard transport is not just for major districts or cities, it will be operational in all… pic.twitter.com/bloIbnLC1b — PMLN (@pmln_org) February 4, 2026

She said international-standard transport facilities were no longer limited to Lahore but were now available in Rajanpur as well, adding that claims of neglecting south Punjab had been disproven by the green bus project. She said green buses would operate on every route in Rajanpur, providing doorstep pick-and-drop services. The service has been launched on the 22-kilometre Fazilpur–Rajanpur route and the 18-kilometre Kot Mithan–Rajanpur route.

I’ve noticed a spokesperson for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on TV mentioning that one Chief Minister sits outside Adiala Jail, while the other travels by plane. Well, you should get a plane too! But even if you had one, where would you go? Adiala? ​They also claimed I took a plane to… pic.twitter.com/Wvwfa2AhhY — PMLN (@pmln_org) February 4, 2026

The chief minister said green buses were equipped with free Wi-Fi, charging ports, separate compartments for women, CCTV cameras to prevent harassment and digital driver monitoring systems to ensure passenger safety. She added that all buses were monitored live through a command and control centre, said DGPR handout.

Announcing major relief, she said green bus travel would be completely free for students, women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities in Rajanpur. Each bus is equipped with wheelchair access and an automatic ramp operated through a button. The electric buses remain air-conditioned in summer and heated in winter, with a standard fare of Rs20, the handout read.

She said no road in Rajanpur would remain unpaved in the near future. She announced that cath labs were being established in 20 cities, including Rajanpur, so cardiac patients would not need to travel to major cities for treatment. She added that 170,000 houses would be completed this year under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ project.

Earlier, on her arrival in Rajanpur, the chief minister received a warm and traditional welcome. Regional drums were played and a Balochi shawl was presented to her as a gesture of local hospitality. She travelled on the electric bus from DHQ Kitab Chowk to PCB Chowk Chain Mari.

At Kitab Chowk, young girls Bushra Wajid and Tooba Javed showered flower petals on the chief minister and recited verses in her honour, saying: “Thank you — your arrival brings life to the gathering, otherwise this assembly of emotions remains incomplete,” and “Some people need no praise; flowers are never perfumed.” The chief minister responded with affection and appreciation for the children.

Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani thanked the chief minister on behalf of the people of Rajanpur, saying she cared for the district just as she did for Lahore. He expressed gratitude for initiatives including Suthra Punjab, improved law and order, and recruitment in the Border Military Police.

Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan briefed the ceremony on the electric bus project, stating that 15 buses were operating on three routes in Rajanpur, including Rajanpur–Fazilpur, Rajanpur–Kot Mithan and the city circular road.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, the chief minister said public service was being delivered through schemes including the Himmat Card, Kisan Card, Minority Card and Ration Card, while 1.5 million workers were being provided a monthly stipend of Rs3,000. She said the ration card programme would be expanded to benefit up to 30 million people, the CMO statement said.

Referring to public celebrations, she said as Lahore celebrated Basant, the entire Punjab shared in the joy because people felt cared for. She emphasised accountability in governance and said negligence and indifference would not be tolerated.